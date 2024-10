I’d definitely be up for a relationship with a woman. You cannot equate that to a relationship with a man. With a woman you’re with your bestie, whereas ultimately men are always going to prioritize other men over you.



Men love other men and masculine shit, and watching homoerotic things such as wrestling and football. In this toxic culture I don’t think there’s room for them to love me.

Julia Fox speaking to The Sunday Times about seemingly coming out as a lesbian on TikTok in July.