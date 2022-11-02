Julie Bowen’s recent lady-love confession has sent the sapphics reeling

A clip from Modern Family alum Julie Bowen’s podcast has started making the rounds on Twitter, and the sound bite has the girls in a bit of a flurry.

Bowen and co-host Chad Sanders had Bachelor star Becca Tilley on their Quitters podcast this week to discuss the show, her future, and her relationship with pop singer Hayley Kiyoko. Mid-show, the actress dropped a piece of personal info that nobody saw coming.

The soundbite is glorious:

GIRL BE SERIOUS. COME KISS ME pic.twitter.com/VuMR4Lf5aw — l*z (@tayielle) October 31, 2022

“I’m straight. I’ve always been straight. I was in love with a woman for a while,” she says all at once.

Ms. Bowen, please know that we respect your journey and your identity, but the immediate turn-around here is kind of iconic.

Reactions to the clip are ranging from incredulity to understanding, with a solid helping of lesbians offering to help Bowen “forget about her”. Also in the mix are a handful of folks who think the woman in question is Sofía Vergara — as if being in love with Sofía Vergara isn’t just part of the human experience.

Some even pointed out the actress’s Twitter bio, which reads “Actor, maker of children. Lover of Rapinoe” in reference to Megan Rapinoe, the lesbian soccer phenom.

Mostly, the reception is just queer folks having good fun:



i will Never get over julie bowen saying she fell in love with a woman who did not reciprocate her feelings ma’am let us talk this over a few bottles of beer ring me now — gail (@phildonephy) November 2, 2022

need julie bowen to fall in love with a woman again who will finally change the trajectory of her life https://t.co/NnjKK3BYX0 — cola (@evclynwang) November 2, 2022

would love to see julianna margulies, rachel weisz, and julie bowen have a roundtable talk about what they think heterosexuality is — g’emma’s side piece (@disobedientgay) November 1, 2022

got her heart broken and walked away from homosexuality… she’s REAL https://t.co/rqZMzuZ4G8 — xavier (@a13xfor) November 2, 2022

julie bowen is just like me pic.twitter.com/8Ml8mBsf4V — ً (@HAHNlSM) November 1, 2022

lmaoooo lesbian heartbreaks hurt so bad she just forgot about lesbianism https://t.co/PlspE7jyiD — vic (@eviIhousewife) November 2, 2022

“i’m straight. i was in love with a woman” julie… sweetie — mads (@maddwomxn) October 31, 2022

heartbreak so bad she was like “yeah nevermind” 😭😭😭 https://t.co/h6GoS7D1xO — ra 📖 (@wonhoIgbt) November 2, 2022

The admission made more sense in the context of the conversation (mostly). Bowen had started by objecting to “the idea that we lead with ‘So, how do you identify?’ and immediately get into what you do in the bedroom.”

She then sort of starts to analogize alternative sexualities with putting turtles in her rear, which is a little less LGBTQ-slay-tea of her, but she eventually gets back to the main idea.

“I hope people don’t always have to come out,” she says. “What you do with your body should not be the first thing we know about people or care about. That’s your business!”

You can catch the entire episode here (the clip in question starts around 49:45):