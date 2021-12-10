bad to worse

Jussie Smollett is about to go through some things after yesterday’s guilty verdict

By

Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty yesterday on five of six counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false report to Chicago police saying he was the victim of a hate crime at the hands of Donald Trump supporters.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Smollett faked the attack, which took place nearly three years ago in January 2019. Now, the 39-year-old faces up to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

But his troubles aren’t over yet.

Related: Jury reaches verdict in Jussie Smollett trial

While many legal experts predict Smollett will receive probation and community service, CNN legal analyst and criminal defense attorney Joey Jackson believes he may have “exposed himself to jail time” when he testified in court.

“When you testify in a case, the judge now gets a sense of what you said,” Jackson told Don Lemon. “What Jussie Smollett said was resoundingly rejected by that jury. The jury did not buy what he was selling. That’s not lost upon a judge. You came into the courtroom and fabricated.”

“There are people legitimately who were the victims of hate crimes, and how do you diminish them by coming up with something that’s a farce? That’s troubling and you have to punish that.”

Related: Antigay activist Josh Duggar can now add “convicted child sex predator” to his esteemed resumé

Jackson added, “When you’re really on trial for telling a lie and then you compound that by actually lying, it makes a judge — who sits in judgment of you when you’re sentenced — really troubled.”

Smollett’s attorney says the actor plans to appeal yesterday’s verdict, which means this thing is likely going to drag on even longer.

Meanwhile, here’s what people are saying on Twitter…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.