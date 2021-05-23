Did he just come out? ‘Gay Thanos’ is taking Twitter by storm

Bizarre news out of Twitter (what other kind is there?): Marvel fans have begun to speculate that the villain Thanos has been a closeted gay this entire time.

For the uninitiated: Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) is a master villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the chief baddie of the blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. After assembling a magical gauntlet, Thanos obliterates half the population of the universe with a snap of his fingers.

The phrase “Gay Thanos” began trending on the social media platform following a viral tweet that noted the colored gems which power Thanos’ magical infinity gauntlet actually form the colors of the pride flag.

“Gay Thanos is trending,” tweeted Comics Girl Ashley. “The man literally searched the entire universe to assemble a bejeweled pride gauntlet.”

The trend has continued to gather steam, as users note some of Thanos’ more homoerotic qualities.

Why is gay thanos trending? You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/O6ZJvb3aU4 — James Rafael Frew (@Jamesrfrew) May 14, 2021

“Why is gay thanos trending? You’re welcome,” wrote @Jamesrfrew.

Gay thanos trending? Explains why he was a lil too experienced in choking someone in this scene ?? pic.twitter.com/xV2n1uwCJ3 — Nikki// MARVEL IS SWEEPING THE FLOOR CLEAN ERA (@nikiwidow) May 14, 2021