Just when we didn’t think Herschel Walker could be a bigger hypocrite, this happened…

Sometimes it seems like the GOP’s main export is hypocrisy, and business is booming today!

A recent report by The Daily Beast reveals that anti-LGBTQ senatorial candidate and champion of conservative family values Herschel Walker reportedly has a secret son he’s taken no part in raising.

As if Walker having a gay son (who is somehow more homophobic than him?) weren’t enough irony, he’s lectured the Black community on the dangers of fatherless households countless times while apparently having a son he doesn’t care to father.

In an interview with right-wing duo Diamond and Silk, Walker posed the question, “What about teaching our Black men that if you lay down with a woman and you make a baby, it is your responsibility to stay there and make sure that child is raised?”

What about it, indeed?

This report comes after several controversies for the football player turned political hopeful, including multiple abuse allegations in which he threatened to shoot both his first wife and an on-and-off girlfriend to death.

As a man not supporting children’s material needs while also allowing the threat of gun violence to run rampant, Walker may actually be a fitting representative for his party.

The unnamed, 10-year-old child has apparently not met his notorious half-brother Christian, who Walker does actually publicly claim.

In response to this story, multiple outlets have recently cited a 2019 interview in which Walker stated that his greatest accomplishment was being a good father. The interview has since been deleted.

Here’s what people on Twitter are saying about the whole thing…

Lauren Boebert was a sex worker & had 2 abortions but pretends to be a pro-life Republican Herschel Walker has a secret son but runs as a conservative family man Trump is a serial sexual assaulter but evangelical Christians worship him Hypocrisy is the hallmark of the GOP — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 15, 2022

The fact that Herschel Walker isn’t raising his second son is a good thing pic.twitter.com/iXYCuO2kzB — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) June 15, 2022

.@HerschelWalker out here lecturing black men on fatherhood and ain’t seen his kid since Obama’s first term. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) June 15, 2022

I do hope Herschel Walker’s secret son is even gayer — Patrick Sullivan (@PatchNavillus) June 15, 2022

Herschel Walker is a HUGE HYPOCRITE for having the audacity to rail against absentee fathers while having secretly fathered a second son who he long ago abandoned and has refused to be in contact with to this day. Who agrees? ? — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 15, 2022

Wait, Herschel Walker has another son, who he doesn’t see, and he chose to stay in touch with the one making the awful videos? — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 15, 2022

Herschel Walker says he’s a model dad. "I want to apologize to the African-American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major

problem.” Herschel Walker has a 10-year old son he’s never seen and had to be taken to court to pay child support. From @SollenbergerRC — Hoodlum ?? (@NotHoodlum) June 15, 2022