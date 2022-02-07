Just when we didn’t think the Joe Rogan thing could get any stupider, Caitlyn Jenner entered the chat

Embattled podcast host Joe Rogan lost one high profile defender over the weekend, but he gained another.
Dwayne Johnson (a.k.a. “The Rock”) previously defended his longtime friend Rogan following his apology two weeks ago for his continued spread of COVID-19 disinformation and hosting of conspiracy theorists on his show.
“Great stuff here brother,” Johnson wrote in response to Rogan’s Instagram post. “Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”
Now, Johnson has rethought his stance.
After singer India Arie posted a lengthy video montage to Instagram of Joe Rogan saying the “n-word” and comparing black people to apes and author Don Winslow tweeted at Johnson to address Rogan’s use of racially charged language, the Jungle Cruise star appears to have had an epiphany.
“Thank you so much for this,” he wrote. “I hear you as well as everyone here 100%. I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me.”
Dear @donwinslow
Thank you so much for this
I hear you as well as everyone here 100%
I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative.
Learning moment for me.
Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.
DJ https://t.co/3mBf85wRoe
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2022
At the same time Johnson dropped his support for Rogan, Fox News assembled a panel to defending him, calling in Gays for Trump figure Rob Smith and transgender Olympic medalist Caitlyn Jenner.
Jenner, in particular, voiced strong support for the embattled podcast host, even as it looked like she kept nodding off to sleep during the segment.
“I support Joe Rogan,” she said, teetering back and forth in her chair. “I like his show. He speaks his own mind. This used to be a free-speech country before we got into cancel culture.”
Jenner went 0n to deride singers leaving Spotify over its continued support of Rogan, including Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, Graham Nash, and India Arie, by calling them “leftovers from the ’60s generation.”
We’re guessing she isn’t familiar with Arie, who was born in 1975, and is therefore not part of the ’60s generation.
But she didn’t stop there.
Afterwards, Jenner took to Twitter to blast Johnson’s reassessment of Rogan, calling out the actor for transphobic comments he made in 2011.
“Hmmmm… the double standard is real,” Jenner wrote. “@TheRock I love you but cmon dude…let’s be real. Cancel culture has got to go. Use your platform.”
Hmmmm… the double standard is real. @TheRock I love you but cmon dude…let’s be real. Cancel culture has got to go. Use your platform. @DonaldJTrumpJr thanks for highlighting
— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 6, 2022
Conveniently, Jenner made no mention of Rogan’s past transphobic comments, which were made a lot more recently than 2011, or his continued hosting of anti-LGBTQ activists, like alt-right hero Jordan Peterson, who just appeared on his show just last week.
The debate over Rogan’s comments continues as Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek denounced him over the weekend while simultaneously vowing to keep his podcast on the platform.
In a letter to employees obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Ek wrote: “I want to make one point very clear — I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer. We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope.”
Watch Jenner defend Rogan on Fox News below. Or don’t.
