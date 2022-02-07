Just when we didn’t think the Joe Rogan thing could get any stupider, Caitlyn Jenner entered the chat

Embattled podcast host Joe Rogan lost one high profile defender over the weekend, but he gained another.

Dwayne Johnson (a.k.a. “The Rock”) previously defended his longtime friend Rogan following his apology two weeks ago for his continued spread of COVID-19 disinformation and hosting of conspiracy theorists on his show.

“Great stuff here brother,” Johnson wrote in response to Rogan’s Instagram post. “Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

Now, Johnson has rethought his stance.

After singer India Arie posted a lengthy video montage to Instagram of Joe Rogan saying the “n-word” and comparing black people to apes and author Don Winslow tweeted at Johnson to address Rogan’s use of racially charged language, the Jungle Cruise star appears to have had an epiphany.

“Thank you so much for this,” he wrote. “I hear you as well as everyone here 100%. I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me.”

