‘And Just Like That’ is getting a second season and Twitter has thoughts

Pour a tall cosmopolitan, kids, because HBO Max just announced And Just Like That will return for Season 2.

And Just Like That continues the story of Sex and the City, catching up with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her friends more than 15 years after the original series ended. The first season of the show snagged large ratings for HBO Max, with the streamer labeling it the platform’s most successful show to date.

Critics and audiences, however, felt differently.

The series invited wide backlash even before filming began with the announcement that the popular character Samantha (played in Sex and the City by Kim Cattrall) would not appear in the show. Following the premiere, the criticism continued with viewers attacking the show for its plotting, awkward attempts at diversity, and lackluster humor. The character of Che Diaz (played by Sara Ramirez) proved especially divisive, as did the plot twist that the character Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) came out and took Che as a lover.

Still, for the creative minds behind the show, And Just Like That has more to say about its characters.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors,” series executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That … our Sex life is back.”

HBO Max has yet to announce a release date for the new season.

In the meantime, Twitter has begun to react to the announcement… and the thought that we’ll be getting more Che Diaz in the near future. Here’s what folx are saying…

and just like that we’re getting more che diaz — dr. michael ? (@puregayoine) March 22, 2022

This news has absolutely ruined my day. The only thing worse than that first season was Che fucking Diaz. https://t.co/fBhUgNNnKv — Matt (@smylie) March 22, 2022

More Che Diaz content……. pic.twitter.com/hmO49uitpa — Anthony Carmen (@nthonyCarmen) March 22, 2022

MIRANDA HOBBES AND CHE DIAZ!! THEY'RE COMING BACK!pic.twitter.com/zZ7UcglvHN — Artima Sakulkoo (@dollartimas) March 22, 2022

God please have Che Diaz stay in California and never return — J’s Game Corner ? ? ????? (@just_games1984) March 22, 2022

I think they’re going to double down, turbo Miranda and turbo Che Diaz doing crazy stuff and making strange choices every single scene, singing every episode too — Caoimhe Brady (@CaoimhethaDiva) March 22, 2022

Che Diaz better move to LA for her sitcom, and leave us alone. https://t.co/pd3sfuzyIH — Salem Saberhagen (@RealMichaelWT) March 22, 2022

YES YES YEEEES …But without Che Diaz please — BOUTAIB FATIMA ZAHRA ??? (@boutaibfz) March 22, 2022

We will never know peace from Che Diaz https://t.co/Kl3rfVdqf7 — Anna May Schlong (@popopopolio) March 22, 2022

Y’all hate watched and just like that and wondering why it got renewed pic.twitter.com/0jRttwR01r — ? (@heyjaeee) March 22, 2022