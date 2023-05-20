Just like the drink, ‘Drag Race’ alum Rosé’s outlook on drag is equally refreshing

If you ask us, it’s always a good time for some Rosé. And we’re not talking about the drink.

We’re talking about Rosé the drag queen, who many know as the third/fourth runner up on Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Despite only having only started doing drag three years prior to joining Drag Race, Rosé immediately set herself apart from the competition with her polished looks, genius comedic timing, stunning singing voice and devilish good looks (don’t pretend you didn’t enjoy watching her confessionals!).

And luckily for us, he knows a thing or two about the quintessential thirst trap – including this artsy make out sesh with fellow Drag Race alum, Lady Camden:

You could call her a triple threat or hell, a quadruple threat, which is exactly why we are more than proud to include her on this year’s Pride50.

And just like the drink, Rosé’s outlook on drag is equally refreshing.

In a July 2021 interview with LGBTQ+ publication The Buckeye Flame, Rosé shared how, “Drag is in itself a bold form of activism. Every single time I’m in drag, it is in the process of rebellion, both against societal standards that we’ve been taught to adhere to regardless of who we really are.”

And as for the increase in anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ+ bills that were happening at the time (and are continuing to happen, all these years later)? The drag queen didn’t hold back.

In that same 2021 interview (which still rings true today), she said, “We’re getting to a boiling point where we can only take so much before it gets too out of hand. We have to put an end to it. There’s only so many people you can try to keep in the closet after we’ve been roaming the streets for years.”

But at the same time, she understands, sometimes, you just need to escape from reality.

“I think luckily with drag because there are, by definition, no rules, you can go any which way with it.” she said. “Taking each day at a time is definitely something I try to focus on. If people really need to laugh and forget reality for a second, let’s do that for a night. If we need to be informed and brought together for a cause, that’s also on the menu.”

Of course, drag isn’t the only thing on Rosé’s menu. Earlier this year, she joined the cast of the off-Broadway parody Titaníque (we love a verse queen!), which reimagines what would happen if Celine Dion was aboard the Titanic alongside Jack, Rose, and 2,238 other unlucky passengers.

In the show, Rose plays the dual role of Victor Garber/Luigi – most notably out of drag, which Rose admitted to Queerty threw her for a bit of a loop at first.

“I’ve gotten so used to being absolutely packed, plucked, and strapped into Rosé’s physical form any time I’m onstage, so it’s completely unnerving and exhilarating to feel so simplified and exposed onstage,” she said. “I’m exercising and flexing parts of myself that have been resting for years underneath the glam. It is so empowering and fulfilling. I absolutely f*cking love it!”

Hey, we love you, Rosé! Whether you’re slaying the runway in drag, or melting hearts (and icebergs) out of drag with the latest thirst trap, we are in awe of what you’ve brought to the LGBTQ+ community. Cheers to making Queerty’s Pride50. Now, have a glass of rosé on us!