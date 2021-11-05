In just one year, Louw Breytenbach went from cleaning houses to being crowned Mr Gay World

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louw Breytenbach (@louwbreytenbach02)

One year ago, Louw Breytenbach was cleaning houses to make ends meet after COVID-19 put a pause on his acting career. Today, he’s the reigning Mr Gay World.

The 31-year-old South African was just crowned Mr Gay World last week. He is sharing the title with 2020’s winner, Leonard Kodie Macayan, who is from the Philippines. It marks the first time in the pageant’s history that two Mr Gay Worlds are reigning simultaneously.

“So many were shocked that a year ago I cleaned houses to make ends meet and keep my staff employed,” Breytenbach said in a statement on Facebook. “I am so blessed and thankful to every person who made this possible!”

Breytenbach also talked about some of the challenges he faced in the years leading up to this year’s competition, including several suicide attempts, a cancer scare, a bad car accident, and years of struggling with his weight.

“Your future self depends on you getting through today’s struggle,” he said. “You are so worthy.”

Hailing from the city of Boksburg in the providence of Gauteng, Breytenbach is the third South African to be crowned Mr Gay World since the competition’s inception in 2009.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s competition was held virtually on the pageant’s official YouTube channel.

Scroll down for pics from Breytenbach’s Instagram page…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louw Breytenbach (@louwbreytenbach02)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louw Breytenbach (@louwbreytenbach02)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louw Breytenbach (@louwbreytenbach02)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louw Breytenbach (@louwbreytenbach02)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louw Breytenbach (@louwbreytenbach02)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louw Breytenbach (@louwbreytenbach02)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louw Breytenbach (@louwbreytenbach02)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louw Breytenbach (@louwbreytenbach02)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louw Breytenbach (@louwbreytenbach02)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louw Breytenbach (@louwbreytenbach02)