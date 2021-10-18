This just in, Steven Romo is a gay news anchor we can’t help but love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Romo (@stevenromo)

This profile is part of Queerty’s 2021 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.

Name: Steven Romo, 34

Bio: Steven Romo is an ABC Houston (soon to be NYC) news anchor, reporter and writer. According to his official bio, the proud Latino was born in Dallas where he was ”raised more so by television than his parents” (we’ll get to that in a moment). Romo attributes stories to giving him the “courage and hope he needed to escape a difficult upbringing.” Awww.

Coming Out: In July, Romo came out via Instagram and announced his engagement to Fox weatherman, Stephen Morgan. Rival newsmen falling in love?! This is the kind of drama we live for.

In the post, Romo revealed details about his upbringing and how that impacted him.

“I grew up with secrets. My family fought together to hide that we lived in a house full of garbage with a horde of dogs,” he said in the post. “But what they didn’t know, and was arguably even more difficult, was that I had a secret to carry all on my own: I was gay and trying with all my heart not to be.”

Romo says it took him years to accept his sexuality, but that in the end, “being gay saved [him]” and made him “strong enough to eventually stand next to the best human [he’s] ever met and ask him to marry me.

Before I met Stephen Morgan, I thought maybe this kind of love just wasn’t in the cards for me. That it was a journey I’d never take. But now I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. In my whole life.”

Chosen Family: Since coming out, Romo has been busy posting equal parts hilarious and adorable photos of him and his fiance, keeping his followers updated on his career, and gearing up for a move to the Big Apple.

He’s also been candid about sharing more of his personal story. In a piece for HuffPost, Romo said how “I’d always feared being seen as damaged if people found out where I came from. The truth is, everyone’s damaged. All of us have experienced joy, and all of us, in some way, have suffered. The degree varies, but when we’re honest about these private miseries — and celebrations — that’s what keeps us anchored to one another.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. By coming out, Romo is demonstrating how one’s past need not define one’s future. Seeing his success – both personally and professionally – should serve as an inspiration to anyone else whose experienced a difficult childhood. Now, back to you, Romo.

