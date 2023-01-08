Justice Horn on skinny guys, “thick thighs”, and the physical feature he finds the sexiest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justice Horn (@justicehorn)

24-year-old Justice Horn made national headlines this week after he tweeted a message of congratulations he received on Grindr for being named Chair of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission, officially making him the highest ranking member of Gen Z working in local government in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I’m young, single, and gay—and I’m in a position to serve my community, but I’m so much more than that,” he told Queerty. “With the tweet starting to trend, others relate. It’s being relatable and hopefully making local government and politics more accessible. Public servants are regular people, and regular people use dating apps like Grindr.”

In the spirit of being accessible and relatable, we asked Horn to participate in our rapid-fire Q&A series, Dishin’ It. In the conversation below, he shares everything from how to get his attention to the apps, to his current celebrity crushes, to his “thick thighs” (which he’s very proud of, BTW!). Here’s what he say to say…

QUEERTY: What’s the gayest thing about you?

HORN: My personality. I’m pretty sassy when it comes to community work.

You’re on both Grindr and Tinder. What’s the best and worst way for someone to get your attention on the apps?

The worst way is when they don’t make conversation very well and the best way is confidence. Here in this community, a lot of folks know who I am, so I come off intimidating when I’m just a regular person. If a man is confident towards me that means he sees me as his equal. And isn’t that what a relationship is about? Two equal people finding a love and attraction for each other!

I do not and will not regret posting this because I’m young, single, and gay—but even the folks on Grindr are wishing me well on becoming Chair of the LGBTQ Commission. Thanks kings. ??? pic.twitter.com/yZhB1odzfe — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) January 2, 2023

You recently appeared on the docuseries “The Queer Agenda: The Great American Road Trip!” What are the top 3-5 things on your queer agenda?

The top three things on my queer agenda for the year ahead is to: 1. Get conversion therapy banned in Jackson County, 2. Further build up the Kansas City LGBTQ+ community, and 3. Have a good time doing this work because that’s what it’s all about.

Is there a piece of pop culture—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, etc.—that you consider a big part of your coming out journey? Why does it stand out to you?

Oh girl, without a doubt the movie Latter Days. It’s a 2003 comedy and drama about a closeted missionary that falls in love with his gay neighbor that used to always come on on Logo TV. A lot of people don’t know this, but I grew up Mormon and grew up throughout the LDS church here in the Bible belt. I used to stay up and watch the movie at night when I was a closeted kid because that community really connected and resonated with me. Around that time, I started to develop feelings and grew into who I am today.

Let’s have a lightning round! Short answers only… Movie that terrified you as a child?

Beetlejuice!

Current celebrity crush?

Callum Scott Howells, Barry Keoghan, and Josh O’Connor.

Weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?

A dragon fruit. I hated it!!!

Physical feature you find the sexiest?

A man’s height. I love a tall and handsome man.

First concert?

Beyoncé.

Biggest pet peeve?

Queer people who put other queer people down.

2023 New Year’s resolution?

Let more love into my life!

Good morning everyone! ? I hope this picture of me with a drag queen both makes someone’s day and ruins the day of those who seek to do harm to our beautiful community. We’re not going anywhere and we’re going to continue to live with pride. ???? pic.twitter.com/dqV75187Qu — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) January 4, 2023

You often post about your “broad shoulders” and “thick thighs” on social media. “Thick thighs save lives”, as you like to say. Why is body positivity so important to you?

I truly believe my body is beautiful and, not that I need their approval, but plenty of men have told me so. I think all of our bodies are beautiful in our own ways and, trust me, there’s someone who loves your body type and the beautiful soul that occupies it out there!

My past three boyfriends have all been taller and leaner and were bothered by how skinny they were. But I thought they were perfect! It’s the same with me. Some days I wish I was smaller, but we all will always see fault in our own bodies because we are our biggest critics. I am body positive because there are men out there who will like me as I am!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justice Horn (@justicehorn)

You are a religious viewer of The View. (We are too!) Who is your least favorite co-host, past or present, and why is it Meghan McCain?

My least favorite co-host is Meghan McCain because she is a political nepo baby who says she’s an ally to our community but continues to back a party that’s long wanted to snuff out the LGBTQ+ from existence. You can say you love us and support someone who is also going to harm us like the Republican party.

Who is a queer politician/activist/leader that you think is doing really amazing work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

Without a doubt, U.S. House of Representative, Sharice Davids, who’s district is just across the state line from the community I work in. She represents so many communities that have long gone without representation and when they changed her district from under her to cheat, she came back and still won. She’s the living embodiment of resiliency as an queer Indigenous woman currently serving in Congress. She’s someone I look up to and admire for paving the way for so many of us wanting to get involved in public service.

