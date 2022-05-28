Justin Bieber’s pearl necklace, Ruslan Angelo’s lunch, & Dsquared2’s new poster boy

This week Madonna got banned from Instagram Live, Daya Betty performed the house down at the Baltimore Eagle, and Ellen said goodbye to her studio audience for the very last time. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Evan Lamicella opened up.

Ruslan Angelo cleaned the kitchen.

Justin Bieber wore a pearl necklace.

Gregg Sulkin buzzed his hair.

Orlando Bloom got in the chair.

Uli Latukefu channeled Dwayne Johnson.

Curtis Hamilton felt thankful.

Rafael De La Fuente held his cat.

Joel Kim Booster flashed the camera.

Trace Lehnhoff and Miles McMillan got close.

Machine Gun Kelly flashed the staff.

Davey Wavey dressed up.

Travis L’Henaff and Seth Falk got the cover of Fugues.

Ashley Mckenzie glistened.

Yona Knight-Wisdom stopped for a selfie.

Michael Yerger stripped for Dsquared2.

Nick Adams dropped an album.

Max Emerson made friends.

Matthew Camp took a hike.

And Matteo Lane flexed in Rome.