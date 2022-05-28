Justin Bieber’s pearl necklace, Ruslan Angelo’s lunch, & Dsquared2’s new poster boy

This week Madonna got banned from Instagram Live, Daya Betty performed the house down at the Baltimore Eagle, and Ellen said goodbye to her studio audience for the very last time. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Evan Lamicella opened up.
View this post on Instagram
Ruslan Angelo cleaned the kitchen.
View this post on Instagram
Justin Bieber wore a pearl necklace.
View this post on Instagram
Gregg Sulkin buzzed his hair.
View this post on Instagram
Orlando Bloom got in the chair.
View this post on Instagram
Uli Latukefu channeled Dwayne Johnson.
View this post on Instagram
Curtis Hamilton felt thankful.
View this post on Instagram
Rafael De La Fuente held his cat.
View this post on Instagram
Joel Kim Booster flashed the camera.
View this post on Instagram
Trace Lehnhoff and Miles McMillan got close.
View this post on Instagram
Machine Gun Kelly flashed the staff.
View this post on Instagram
Davey Wavey dressed up.
View this post on Instagram
Travis L’Henaff and Seth Falk got the cover of Fugues.
View this post on Instagram
Ashley Mckenzie glistened.
View this post on Instagram
Yona Knight-Wisdom stopped for a selfie.
View this post on Instagram
Michael Yerger stripped for Dsquared2.
View this post on Instagram
Nick Adams dropped an album.
View this post on Instagram
Max Emerson made friends.
View this post on Instagram
Matthew Camp took a hike.
View this post on Instagram
And Matteo Lane flexed in Rome.
View this post on Instagram
7 Comments
Jimmy T
Michael Yerger is easily one of the hottest men on the planet…fantastic body, smoldering eyes, and obviously well-equipped.
gregg2010
Who’s Michael Yeager, and should I care?
woodroad34
He’s a straight pretty boy model/’actor’ from Survior-Ghost Island.
ScottOnEarth
As homophobic as Bieber is, I’m wondering if he has any clue about that pearl necklace. He’s by far the least-sexy guy on here, while Orlando Bloom is the absolute sexiest.
Terrycloth
Justin Bieber ? Seriously ? I thpught.he is an oldies act. Tour with Aaron Carter or Donny & Marie..
Mack
LOL no he’s a bit younger than that group. But even though, they’re not the right color for him to be traveling with. They’re too vanilla.
LAGuy
It’s amazing how much Trace Lehnhoff has changed over the years. From his twink status when he was on the tv show, Flipping Out to how he looks today. Quite a transformation. Gorgeous man.