Breaking up is hard to do, but Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have managed to make it more than amicable.

It’s been 15 months since they ended their six-year marriage and the former couple continue to show the world how you can still be friends with your ex, especially when kids are involved.

Earlier this week, Yosef celebrated one of the two children he shares with Martin by throwing a birthday party for their son, Renn.

It proved to be a milestone moment, not just because Renn turned five, but because Yosef provided a rare photo of his son. The couple have been careful to limit exposing Renn and his older sister Lucia on social media, often only showing them from the back or with their faces down.

But for the special occasion, Yosef changed it up. He and Renn posed together with dad and son both looking straight into the camera to reveal their family resemblance.

“MY BABY RENN TURNS 5 ! My forever dream son. Ya Hayat Baba,” Yosef captioned the slideshow of images.

While he wasn’t at the celebration, Martin approved of the adorable pics by replying in the comments: “Mi bebé!!!”

The Puerto Rican pop star couldn’t attend his son’s birthday party as he was off in the Middle East.

Martin shared a video of his time away as he basked shirtless in the sun, took in the natural habitat, stayed in a modern desert compound, and offered up some new bare feet content while in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Ras Al Khaimah, thank you for the love. Always making me feel at home. See you soon!” he captioned the clip.

Martin is set to return to UAE for a concert in Dubai on December 14th.

Meanwhile, Yosef also hit a major milestone last month as he turned 40.

The Swedish-Syrian artist commemorated the big birthday with a lavish black-tie bash in the Hollywood Hills with some of his nearest and dearest.

Martin was not in attendance at Yosef’s party, but that doesn’t mean there’s any animosity between the exes.

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer has been pretty open about his ongoing relationship with his former husband.

Last year, Martin shared how despite the divorce, he has no doubt they will remain on good terms.

“Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we are going to raise together,” Martin said in an interview. “But this isn’t something new. We have been planning this situation for a long time.”

After meeting in 2015, the Martin and Yosef married in 2017. They announced their split in July 2023.

In addition to Renn and Lucia, Martin is also father to his 16-year-old twins, Matteo and Valentino.

