Vice President Kamala Harris is worried about LGBTQ+ Americans, especially under another Trump administration.

The Democratic presidential nominee voiced her concern for queer and other minority Americans’ safety above her own in a recent interview with the National Association of Black Journalists.

In response to a question about her faith in the Secret Service after a recent assassination attempt on Trump, the 59-year-old admitted that while she feels safe, “there are far too many people in our country right now” who do not.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

“I mean, I look at Project 2025 and … the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws coming out of Florida,” she explained. “Members of the LGBTQ+ community don’t feel safe right now. Immigrants or people with an immigrant background don’t feel safe right now. Women don’t feel safe right now.”

She added that while she has “Secret Service protection,” it doesn’t change her “perspective on the importance of fighting for the safety of everybody in our country.”

This is far from the first time on the campaign trail and her tenure in office that Harris has assured constituents that the safety of queer Americans is top of mind.

It’s going to be a tight race until the end.



Powerful forces are trying to convince people that their vote doesn’t matter.



We’ve got some work ahead of us, but here’s the thing: Hard work is good work.



With your help, we will win in November. pic.twitter.com/84xSjo2n96 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 13, 2024

And as far as the political situation in Florida goes, Harris has made her stance against Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ beliefs clear.

“We want to ban assault weapons and they want to ban books … all the while, these extremists also attack the freedom to love who you love openly and with pride [with these] so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws,” she told attendees at this year’s American Federation of Teachers’ National Convention.

“It pains me so to think … that there are some young teachers in their 20s who are afraid to put up a photograph of themselves and their partner for fear they could lose their job,” Harris added.

And while Trump and JD Vance continue to dig themselves in a hole with asinine comments about traditional marriage, cat ladies, and eating dogs — we’re still not over it — Harris and Walz’s campaign is inspiring the queer population.

According to a recent poll conducted in part by the Human Rights Campaign, nearly 70% of LGBTQ+ voters plan to support Harris in the upcoming election. (And only 7.5% of surveyed queer Americans are voting for Trump, with the remainder either opting for third-party candidates or abstaining from the election.)

That said, there’s not much we can do until we head to the ballot box in November. Still, it’s promising that current Democratic leaders are already making history with their support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Just this week, the Biden-Harris administration set a record for the most LGBTQ+ federal judicial appointments under a presidency — totaling up to 12 — after the Senate confirmed Judge Mary Kay Costello to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Related* In JD Vance’s warped imagination, it’s 1983 & certain ethnic groups are more prone to catching HIV Over the past few days, the 40-year-old Republican vice presidential nominee has veered away from the whole pet-eating conspiracy theory to instead lean into stigma surrounding HIV.