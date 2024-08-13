The reviews are rolling in for Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s nearly two-hour conversation broadcast on Twitter X on Monday night, and historians are calling it “the interview no one asked for.”

The chat marked Trump’s official return to X — you know, the social media site he helped turn into an alt-right cesspool, then got banned from until Musk reinstated his account.

(Until now, the orange-faced Cheeto was exclusively posting on his anti-cancel culture flop app, Truth Social, though the Harris-Walz campaign’s rising popularity has him resorting to new lows.)

Reporter: Donald Trump's words were extremely slurred as he phoned in from Mar-a-Lago last night pic.twitter.com/68wNAQI8ac — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 13, 2024

While the discussion on X’s Spaces reportedly peaked at more than 1 million listeners, it was plagued by technical glitches, a delayed start time, and an onslaught of GOP propaganda.

Notably, Trump slurred his words and sounded especially tired throughout the hot mess of an interview.

As he told his doting Tesla-owning fanboy, he plans to end the Department of Education — a central tenet of the extremely terrifying Project 2025 — and branded Kamala Harris as a “San Francisco liberal.”

Of course, the Harris campaign quickly responded with a “statement on… whatever that was.” LOL.

Our statement on… whatever that was pic.twitter.com/bOZfUu8rbk — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 13, 2024

“Donald Trump’s extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com,” Harris’ statement read.

Furthermore, the Vice President’s campaign read Musk for filth, calling him a “self-obsessed rich [guy] who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024.”

Get him!

Fittingly, Musk’s newfound adoration for Trump contradicts an actual tweet written on the platform he owns from July 2022, in which he said the Republican nominee “would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.”

Awkward!

As it turns out, many Americans were just as unimpressed by the circus sideshow as the Harris campaign was.

While Mary Trump poked fun at the quote-unquote interview, Pete Buttigieg focused on Trump’s comments to Musk about firing workers who go on strike.

“This is what Donald Trump thinks of collective bargaining,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ comedian Guy Branum quipped that the two men “want us to know that if Trump is not elected, this country may lose all chance of maintaining authoritarian despotism.”

Which makes sense considering Musk, who hosted the interview after publicly endorsing Trump, also allegedly donates around $45 million a month to a pro-Trump super PAC.

I hear the “interview” went really well. ? — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 13, 2024

This is what Donald Trump thinks of collective bargaining. https://t.co/R4K3e1rcRX — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 13, 2024

Loving the karmic justice of Trump's campaign turning into the DeSantis primary campaign after adding Vance. Weird, obsessed with people's genitals, fake laughing in a creepy way (JD's locked that one down), and now doing low-quality, audio-only campaign events on Twitter Spaces — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) August 13, 2024

Donald Trump and Elon Musk want us to know that if Trump is not elected this country may lose all chance of maintaining authoritarian despotism. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) August 13, 2024

Elon Musk interviewing Donald Trump, in case you missed it. pic.twitter.com/cxLfNZMSnu — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 13, 2024

So, the best Trump can do is lie in an audio-only interview on a flop social media site with an egomaniac billionaire?

Unfortunately, it gets worse.

While George Santos — gay Republican and certified laughing stock of D.C. — showed support for the former president, even he was “not surprised” by Twitter X’s technical failures.

“I hope Elon has really good book keeping,” Santos wrote. “I’d also suggest expanding the in house legal team… Tonight pissed a lot of people off.”

You know it’s really bad when George Santos is giving you legal advice!

I hope Elon has really good book keeping…



I’d also suggest expanding the in house legal team…



Tonight pissed a lot of people off… ? — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) August 13, 2024