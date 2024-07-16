A lot has been said about the politics of Vice President Kamala Harris.

As the first female, African-American, and Asian-American VP in our country’s history, the former attorney general of California is inarguably subjected to higher levels of scrutiny than her contemporaries.

Especially in an election year like 2024 where, well, *gestures broadly.*

Nevertheless, Harris has been endearing herself to younger millennials, Gen-Z, and the LGBTQ+ community as of the late. But it kind of has nothing to do with her policies.

It starts and ends at the intersection of meme culture, a cackling laugh, and a coconut tree.

“you think you just fell out of a coconut tree?”



kamala harris wearing a gold pink-colored dolce & gabbana ‘turlington’ blazer while ijboling at a white house event (2023) pic.twitter.com/tXyFqXL2Xk — Nathan (@muglerize) July 16, 2024

Let’s do a quick catchup for those who may not be chronically online.

Basically, Vice President Harris gave a speech at the White House on May 10, 2023 at an event for the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.

According to Forbes, she was discussing the greater problem of educational equity and how a student’s environment affects their future.

And at one point she said: “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.” Of course, the quote was interrupted by her signature (and powerful) giggle.

Context be damned! The quote took on a life of its own and more than a year later, it’s inspired a meme that may win Democrats the election. Or at least give us a few laughs until the world burns down.

May we introduce the “Vice President IJBOL pop-song” meme…

I J B O L pic.twitter.com/mEJB7i3dDx — monster reactions (@LMonsterReacts) July 15, 2024

So, basically, the pop-fluent and computer savvy gays of Twitter X are taking Harris’ laugh — commonly referred to as “her IJBOL,” which is internet shorthand for “I just burst out laughing” — and inserting it into tracks where our favorite divas are giggling.

And their creativity knows no bounds.

In the past day alone, Harris has joined forces with the likes of Spice Girls for “Wannabe,” linked up with Mother Monster, and even put a “coconut tree”-spin on Carly Rae Jepsen.

Hmm… maybe we’re the ones spending too much time on the internet?

But regardless, these clever clips are hilarious.

this is why we can’t IJBOL pic.twitter.com/Iua313RD6F — cesar (@trashpopsong) July 16, 2024

So, what does Harris herself think about the meme-ification? Well understandably, the vice president’s office has yet to weigh in.

Though it could be because, as Rolling Stone pointed out, the memes have a handful of users dubbing themselves “‘coconut-pilled’ in support of a Harris run for the presidency.”

Perhaps it’s high time we have a president that isn’t afraid to IJBOL! But until then, we’ll be devouring these memes (and IJBOL-ing) ourselves.

Check out more of Vice President Harris’ IJBOL contributions to Whitney, Gaga, Mariah, and even Sabrina Carpenter below.

this trend is a disease pic.twitter.com/aBWzW9XjMP — monster reactions (@LMonsterReacts) July 16, 2024

THIS IS SO STUPID ??? pic.twitter.com/DzpOKa7PUK — Denym ? (@denymkhol) July 16, 2024

woke up this morning through i’d ijbol pic.twitter.com/lWa4xbO677 — harry :,) (@7ringss) July 16, 2024

america has a ijbol problem pic.twitter.com/7VFqgmzW7l — dean ? (@deansworld) July 16, 2024

