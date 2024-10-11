TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…
WELCOME TO THE PARTY: The New York Times declared daddies are officially in! [Read more]
SMOOTH OPERATOR: Ricky Martin shaved it all off for his latest TV role. [Read more]
ONE-DAY CHOIR: Over 400 singers gathered in a Brooklyn warehouse to harmonize Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”
LOCK IT IN: Straight guys discovered “Locktober” for the first time, but they didn’t quite seem to get it. 🔒 [Read more]
FASHIONISTA ERA: Speaking of locks, Joe Locke upped his style king status in some new photos and revealed why he has to avoid his gay fans. [Read more]
LEATHER DADDY: And speaking of style, Jonathan Bailey in tight leather pants with his belt undone had the gays howling.
Barking https://t.co/Bdy7NLTyM9— Joe ✨ (@balf4our) October 10, 2024
WAKE UP: Kamala Harris politely reminded Sarah Huckabee Sanders that we’re not living in the 1950s anymore. [Read more]
SMILE!: “Gay face” is a real thing, according to this new study. 😁😁 [Read more]
BABY GAGA: Lady Gaga fans swooned over recently unearthed footage of the singer before she was famous.
A previously unseen recording of Lady Gaga and Lady Starlight's full set at Lollapalooza (2007) ✨ pic.twitter.com/DVwLvHsZoi— Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) October 9, 2024
GOD SAVE THE QUEEN: Anderson Cooper’s wild Hurricane Milton coverage had the internet freaking out. [Read more]
NATIVE SON: Meet the Black queer creatives who just won the “genius” award. [Read more]
MAGIC MURRAY: It’s not even Halloween yet, but Chad Michael Murray stripped down to his jingle-balls for Netflix‘s upcoming male stripper holiday movie “The Merry Gentlemen.” 🎄
First look at Chad Michael Murray in upcoming Christmas movie ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/PMw8eu5vTE— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 9, 2024
Before you go, check out the trailer for the queer film Baby by Brazilian writer-director Marcelo Caetano, which takes audiences on an unforgettable coming-of-age journey set in São Paulo. The film will have its U.S. premiere at NYC’s premier LGBTQ+ film festival, Newfest, on October 12.
