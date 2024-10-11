TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

WELCOME TO THE PARTY: The New York Times declared daddies are officially in! [Read more]

SMOOTH OPERATOR: Ricky Martin shaved it all off for his latest TV role. [Read more]

ONE-DAY CHOIR: Over 400 singers gathered in a Brooklyn warehouse to harmonize Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”

LOCK IT IN: Straight guys discovered “Locktober” for the first time, but they didn’t quite seem to get it. 🔒 [Read more]

FASHIONISTA ERA: Speaking of locks, Joe Locke upped his style king status in some new photos and revealed why he has to avoid his gay fans. [Read more]

LEATHER DADDY: And speaking of style, Jonathan Bailey in tight leather pants with his belt undone had the gays howling.

WAKE UP: Kamala Harris politely reminded Sarah Huckabee Sanders that we’re not living in the 1950s anymore. [Read more]

SMILE!: “Gay face” is a real thing, according to this new study. 😁😁 [Read more]

BABY GAGA: Lady Gaga fans swooned over recently unearthed footage of the singer before she was famous.

A previously unseen recording of Lady Gaga and Lady Starlight's full set at Lollapalooza (2007) ✨ pic.twitter.com/DVwLvHsZoi — Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) October 9, 2024

GOD SAVE THE QUEEN: Anderson Cooper’s wild Hurricane Milton coverage had the internet freaking out. [Read more]

NATIVE SON: Meet the Black queer creatives who just won the “genius” award. [Read more]

MAGIC MURRAY: It’s not even Halloween yet, but Chad Michael Murray stripped down to his jingle-balls for Netflix‘s upcoming male stripper holiday movie “The Merry Gentlemen.” 🎄

First look at Chad Michael Murray in upcoming Christmas movie ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/PMw8eu5vTE — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 9, 2024

Before you go, check out the trailer for the queer film Baby by Brazilian writer-director Marcelo Caetano, which takes audiences on an unforgettable coming-of-age journey set in São Paulo. The film will have its U.S. premiere at NYC’s premier LGBTQ+ film festival, Newfest, on October 12.

