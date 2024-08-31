While Antoni Porowski’s short shorts and Joel Kim Booster’s full-frontal scene took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things you may have missed. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…
FLORIDA DISASTER: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ anti-woke agenda just got smacked with another scandal. [Read more]
UNITED: Gay Gov. Jared Polis defended Kamala Harris’ evolving & more moderate policy positions. [Read more]
Politics, but make it gay!
Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!
IT GETS WORSE: Now there’s leaked audio of JD Vance trashing childless public school teachers & lesbian stepmoms.
ALL EARS: Rosie O’Donnell had a serious question about Trump’s “regrowing” ear comment amid the lack of clarity in the aftermath of his injury during the assassination attempt in July. [Read more]
THE WORD SLAYER: Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg smartly explained why he appears on Fox News so often. [Read more]
FLIP FLOP: After previously bragging about getting Roe V. Wade overturned, the disgraced ex-president now seemingly came out with a more pro-choice message saying Florida’s six-week abortion ban (which DeSantis signed into law in the middle of the night) is too short. Gurl! Evangelicals are going through some things right about now…
FRIENDS NO MORE: Once upon a time, Tim Walz & puppy-killing South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem were friends… then she falsely accused him of “mutilating children.” [Read more]
MAKE AMERICA CRUDE AGAIN: CNN host Anderson Cooper expressed extreme disgust by the disgraced ex-president’s latest oral sex joke about Kamala Harris. [Read more]
YOU’RE DISMISSED: Kamala Harris expertly brushed off the disgraced ex-president’s racist BS about her identity during a sit-down with CNN’s Dana Bash.
Related*
Kari Lake’s political career has become a slow motion car wreck on a crash course to defeat
The MAGA anti-drag queen is losing her Senate race by (checks notes)… 15 points!
5 Comments*
-
-
-
-
-
Kangol2
Kamala Harris handled her “interview” with aplomb. She took on or brushed off each one of the right-leaning, non-newsworthy questions from Dana Bash. Now, let’s talk about the GOP presidential & VP candidates. DJT is flipflopping and lying so much it’s like he’s trying out for the Olympic breakdancing team and the other, JD, can’t stop putting his foot in his mouth about women.
abfab
When Kamala puts her office in place, you’ll hear more about her policies. Some people are super impatient and need to chill. The right will disagree either way.
BLAKENOW
amen, when it comes to politics everybody (mostly on the right) always has to complain about something
War On Free Speech
The interview was an absolute trainwreck. Disaster. It was so bad there are now talks that Kammie is trying to get out of the one (not three per usual) debate. She declined the FOX News debate because it was too, too scary.
From the first question, what she would do on Day One of presidency, was so bad Dana Bash had to ask it again.
Her chaperone, Tim Walz, did no better. The one question he knew he would get was his lie about Stolen Valor. His answer was so bad Dana had to ask it again. Absolute trainwreck
We’ll see if she even shows up for her ONE debate.
abfab
Stale.