While Antoni Porowski’s short shorts and Joel Kim Booster’s full-frontal scene took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things you may have missed. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

FLORIDA DISASTER: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ anti-woke agenda just got smacked with another scandal. [Read more]

UNITED: Gay Gov. Jared Polis defended Kamala Harris’ evolving & more moderate policy positions. [Read more]

IT GETS WORSE: Now there’s leaked audio of JD Vance trashing childless public school teachers & lesbian stepmoms.

ALL EARS: Rosie O’Donnell had a serious question about Trump’s “regrowing” ear comment amid the lack of clarity in the aftermath of his injury during the assassination attempt in July. [Read more]

THE WORD SLAYER: Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg smartly explained why he appears on Fox News so often. [Read more]

FLIP FLOP: After previously bragging about getting Roe V. Wade overturned, the disgraced ex-president now seemingly came out with a more pro-choice message saying Florida’s six-week abortion ban (which DeSantis signed into law in the middle of the night) is too short. Gurl! Evangelicals are going through some things right about now…

FRIENDS NO MORE: Once upon a time, Tim Walz & puppy-killing South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem were friends… then she falsely accused him of “mutilating children.” [Read more]

MAKE AMERICA CRUDE AGAIN: CNN host Anderson Cooper expressed extreme disgust by the disgraced ex-president’s latest oral sex joke about Kamala Harris. [Read more]

YOU’RE DISMISSED: Kamala Harris expertly brushed off the disgraced ex-president’s racist BS about her identity during a sit-down with CNN’s Dana Bash.

