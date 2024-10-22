Kamala Harris‘ campaign made a surprise announcement this morning that has everyone talking.

The VP, who turned 60 over the weekend, will make a quick stop in Houston, Texas (a.k.a. Beyoncé’s hometown) on Friday afternoon for an campaign rally. The location is still TBD but people are already buzzing with excitement.

NEW: Kamala Harris is coming to Houston on Friday for a campaign rally. I said Houston. As in Texas, y’all. ? — Jon Cooper ?? (@joncoopertweets) October 22, 2024

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

Kamala Harris has to bring out Beyonce in Houston on Friday. It’s only right. — Ovie (@OvieO) October 22, 2024

For Kamala Harris to announce a rally in Houston on the second day of early voting in the state of Texas, the campaign must be confident in what yesterday’s voting numbers reflected.



There’s change a-coming in the Lone Star State. — Shea Jordan Smith (@shea_jordan) October 22, 2024

The visit is unexpected since Harris has mostly been laser focused on other states that are considered more competitive, the main ones being Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

No Democratic presidential nominee has carried the Lone State State since Jimmy Carter in 1976. In 2020, Donald Trump beat Joe Biden there by 5.6 points, which was the narrowest margin for a GOP nominee since 1996.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Trump currently leads Harris in Texas by 6.6 points. That said, Harris currently leads Trump in early voting there 63% to 34%, a nearly 2:1 ratio, per a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll.

Madam VP’s visit seems to signal Democrats’ renewed interest in the state, thanks in large part to the tight race between anti-LGBTQ+ Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and his pro-LGBTQ+ Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred.

That race has proven to be quite a nailbiter, with Allred not only coming within striking distance of Cruz in the polls, but also outraising him by millions and millions of dollars and attracting national media attention.

The last time Harris was in Texas was in early August to deliver the eulogy at a funeral service for Sheila Jackson Lee, the longtime Houston congresswoman who passed away earlier this year.

Prior to that, she visited the state twice in July. Once to address the annual convention of the historically Black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha, and again for a briefing on Hurricane Beryl recovery and to speak at the American Federation of Teachers’ national convention.

According to a senior Harris campaign official, the VP’s rally on Friday will address state abortion bans and will warn voters about the threats of a nationwide ban should Trump win back the White House.

While visiting the state, she’s also scheduled to record a podcast with author Brené Brown, who boasts more than 5 million followers on Instagram.

Many have begun speculating about whether Beyoncé might make a surprise appearance at Harris’ surprise rally.

Beyonce is from Houston, no? Just sayin — Mtnmermaid (@Beff881) October 22, 2024

HAVE BEYONCE SHOW UP!!! Freedom Freedom! pic.twitter.com/CCtQYaZKbA — EWK BlueCheckMark🍊🍎 (@KompozytorE) October 22, 2024

The singer, who grew up in Houston, announced her support for the VP’s presidential big in August with a whopping $4 million donation to her campaign. She also granted her permission to use her 2016 song “Freedom” as her official campaign anthem.

As the campaign stretches into its final weeks, Harris has been leaning on many superstar musicians–including Cher, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Bruce Springsteen–to help stir up excitement in battleground states.

13 days until the election!

Browser not supported. Visit <a href="https://www.270towin.com/" data-wpel-link="external" target="_blank" rel="external noopener noreferrer">www.270towin.com</a>

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.