Ron DeSantis and Kamala Harris (Photos: Shutterstock)

Following swiftly in the footsteps of Hurricane Helene, Hurricane Milton is heading toward Florida.

Experts have voiced particular concern over Milton’s strength. They stress the importance of evacuating key areas.

In light of the dangers posed by the extreme weather, you’d hope politicians from across the political spectrum were coming together for the greater good.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

However, reports have emerged that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently refused to take a call from Kamala Harris as the state grappled with the fallout from Helene. A source told NBC News that DeSantis staffers believed Harris’s call to DeSantis was politically motivated.

Asked yesterday about reports of DeSantis refusing her call, Harris, without naming him, said, “People are in desperate need of support right now and playing political games at this moment in these crisis situations … is utterly irresponsible.”

“It is selfish and it is about political gamesmanship instead of doing the job that you took an oath to do, which is to put the people first.”

Watch below.

Reporter: There are reports that DeSantis is ignoring your calls..



Kamala Harris: Playing political games at this moment…It's utterly irresponsible and it is selfish and it is about political gamesmanship instead of doing the job that you took an oath to do pic.twitter.com/lySDD98xO9 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 7, 2024

“She has no role in this”

Harris also criticized Donald Trump for spreading misinformation about relief efforts to Helene.

“There’s a lot of mis- and disinformation being pushed out there by the former president about what is available, particularly to the survivors of Helene,” Harris told reporters before boarding Air Force Two. “It’s extraordinarily irresponsible. It’s about him. It’s not about you.”

DeSantis has since claimed that no one told him the Vice President wanted to talk.

“I didn’t know that she had called,” he said at a press conference yesterday. “I’m not sure who they called. They didn’t call me. Their characterization of it was something that they did. It wasn’t anything that anybody in my office did, in terms of saying it was political.”

Speaking to Sean Hannity last night, DeSantis went further. He said he’d spoken with President Joe Biden, rather than Harris.

“For Kamala Harris to say that my sole focus on the people of Florida is somehow selfish, is delusional,” he said.

“She has no role in this. In fact, she’s been vice president for three and a half years. I’ve dealt with a number of storms under this administration, she has never contributed anything to any of these efforts.”

“She’s trying to get some type of an edge. She knows she’s doing poorly and so she’s playing these political games. I don’t have time for political games.”

The White House says President Biden has spoken to DeSantis about preparations for Hurricane Milton. Biden told DeSantis “to call him directly if there is anything that can be done to further support the response and recovery efforts.”

DeSantis appeared to confirm this at a press conference.

Gov. DeSantis: Everything we have asked for from President Biden for disaster relief he has approved pic.twitter.com/aTTLJP3HFF — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 7, 2024

Anna Paulina Luna

Among those to criticize Vice President Harris for seemingly criticizing Ron DeSantis was Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. The MAGA lawmaker is a Trump devotee. Luna tweeted, “We have a category 5 hurricane headed right to Pinellas, and @KamalaHarris is taking this time to attack @GovRonDeSantis?

“Cut the crap. We need FEMA DOLLARS FREE’D UP. ALL ASSETS. STOP ATTACKING RON AND DO YOUR JOB! @VP”

Many were quick to point out that Luna was among around 100 GOP lawmakers who recently voted against a stopgap spending bill that topped up the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund.

The bill was still passed by Congress on September 25.

YOU VOTED AGAINST FEMA FUNDING THE DAY BEFORE THE HURRICANE HIT.



Sit all the way down. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) October 8, 2024

Floridians warned to prepare

Aside from political wranglings over relief, experts are concerned over how quickly Milton has intensified. It is due to make landfall tomorrow.

🌀STRONGER, FASTER: This is what rapid intensification looks like, going to sleep to a meh category 1 hurricane & waking up to a monster category 5 with 160 mph winds.



Truly mind-boggling & scary. This is the trend as our oceans continue to trap heat & fuel stronger storms. @CNN pic.twitter.com/2YhoCCGPPP — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) October 7, 2024

The National Hurricane Center issued a forecast yesterday stating, “A large area of destructive storm surge will occur along parts of the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. This is an extremely life-threatening situation, and residents in those areas should follow advice given by local officials and evacuate immediately if told to do so.”

(#MILTON UPDATE – 4PM) Category Five Milton is one of the strongest storms to ever occur in the Gulf & is headed for the heart of Tampa Bay. This is looking more like it’s going to be the storm that Tampa Bay meteorologists have feared for decades.



THIS COULD BE OUR KATRINA:… pic.twitter.com/QkZCiyQXPt — Bryan Bennett (@weatherbryan) October 7, 2024

Tampa mayor Jane Castor was even blunter when speaking to CNN. “I can say without any dramatization whatsoever: If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you’re gonna die.”

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.