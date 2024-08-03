While the Olympic marksmen and Russell Tovey’s muscle transformation took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things you may have missed. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

FIRST LADY OF RAP: Jill Biden let loose in Paris as she’s no longer burdened by her husband’s presidency. [Read more]

HIS PRONOUNS ARE DEPLORABLE/WEIRD: The disgraced ex-president was asked if he’s gender fluid in a bizarre Fox News interview. [Read more]

FACE OFF: In the midst of an amazing week where she raised more than $300 million for her presidential campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris gave the perfect response after the disgraced ex-president backed out of debating her in September.

Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage.



Because, as the saying goes, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face. pic.twitter.com/fkL9ZYOY3X — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2024

HILLBILLY EULOGY: Here’s a running list of JD Vance’s weirdest, creepiest, batsh*t craziest comments about gender, sexuality & life. [Read more]

LOONS FOR TRUMP: Garbage MAGA candidate for Missouri Secretary of State Valentina Gomez released a deranged video calling LGBTQ+ people “fa***ts.” Gotta love those MAGA family values. [Read more]

WHITE NOISE: The disgraced ex-president crapped the bed yet again as he spewed racist rhetoric about Kamala Harris at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention.

Trump tells Black journalists that Kamala Harris "is of Indian heritage … is she Indian or is she Black? … she became a Black person." Note the audience laughing at him. pic.twitter.com/PAhmgr1yBS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

GOING DOWN: The disgraced ex-president’s archnemesis, Rosie O’Donnell, took to TikTok to eviscerate him for his racist meltdown at the NABJ Convention. [See and read more]

KING PETE: Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg used one word to tell 190,000 “white dudes” why to support Kamala Harris. [Read more]

HISTORIC MOMENT: After engineering the largest prisoner swap since the Cold War, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris greeted freed American journalist Evan Gershkovich after he landed in the United States following more than 500 days in a Russian prison.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris greet Evan Gershkovich pic.twitter.com/xqiqGE4GUh — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2024