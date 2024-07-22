It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

MADAME PRESIDENT: The Democrats are quickly unifying behind Kamala Harris as their presidential choice. [LGBTQ Nation]

LOCKE, JOE LOCKE: Heartstopper star Joe Locke is racking up credits (he’ll next be seen in the MCU as part of the cast of the Disney+ series Agatha All Along) and has now expressed his interest in starring in “macho” action films, specifically the James Bond franchise. [Rolling Stone UK]

HAMMERING IT OUT: Disgraced Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer is trying to clear the air about those cannibalism claims to Piers Morgan and said the reports that he branded one of his partners was “more like a scrape.” [USA Today]

V IS FOR VICTORY: Former Olympian Gus Kenworthy is getting everyone into the spirit of the upcoming Paris Summer Games with a view of his taut, fuzzy V-cut abs in a retro crop top spotlighting the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

RAIN ON ME: Twisters is officially a summer blockbuster having earned $80.5 million at the box office this weekend. Interestingly, the film’s director nearly had a disaster on his hands as he revealed Glen Powell’s wet t-shirt scene was almost cut from the final version. [Entertainment Weekly]

TEAM GRINER: WNBA star Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner announced the birth of their first child days ahead of the Olympics. [Outsports]

FINAL GOODBYE: Following his sudden death as the age of 76 last week, Richard Simmons’ staff have shared the fitness guru’s final photo and message to fans. [Entertainment Tonight]

WALK FOR ME: RuPaul’s DragCon took place this weekend in Los Angeles with more than 200 drag queens from the franchise in attendance. Watch as icons like Nymphia Wind, Jimbo, Alaska, Gottmik and more sashayed down the pink carpet in all their finery for an epic arrivals that rivaled the Met Gala.

LET THE CHOIR SING: Ryan Reynolds revealed how he had to meet with Madonna to get approval to include “Like a Prayer” in Deadpool & Wolverine and after seeing the scene in which the song would appear the Queen of Pop offered a note that made the scene imminently better. [Entertainment Weekly]

SPEAKING OUT: After coming out as queer in April, actress Sophia Bush opened up about what inspired her to share her truth at the age of 42. [People]

GAY PANIC: Rapper Soulja Boy has sued social media personalities Tasha K and William The Baddest for alleging the “Crank That” singer had sexual relations with a man. Soulja Boy denied the allegations and his lawyers said insinuating that he’s gay has brought “embarrassment and disgrace that can cause fans to abandon and withdraw from supporting him.” [Billboard]

PETE DOES IT AGAIN: Prior to endorsing Kamala Harris for president, Pete Buttigieg offered an eloquent takedown of J.D. Vance’s VP goals and why he’s got the backing of so many tech bros.

BARBIE BOYS: The reasons so many gay men have a fascination with Barbie dolls is probably deeper than you think and “reveals a complex interplay of personal identity, intersectionality, diversity, cultural influence, and psychological factors,” according to a therapist who has worked with many queer male collectors of the iconic toy. [Psychology Today]

‘MEMBA THEM: Fans of ’80s series The Facts of Life will be happy to know that Lisa Whelchel, who played spoiled rich girl Blair on the NBC sitcom, is still friends with out lesbian Geri Jewell, who played her onscreen cousin Geri. The pair recently reunited and shared photos. [Entertainment Weekly]

GROOMS-TO-BE: Mathis Family Matters stars Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper shared engagement photos and opened up about their upcoming wedding in Mexico. [Native Son]

DRAG SERENADE: Speedo king Luke Evans’ spent the week in Mykonos and took over Miami drag queen Athena Dion’s show by performing one of his songs.