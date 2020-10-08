The Kamala Harris VP debate memes are in, and they are fabulous

On the heels of last night’s Vice Presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, a wild array of memes applauding Harris’ poise and rebuffing of Pence’s attacks have rolled in. Like the woman that inspired them, they’re kind of amazing.
Pence interrupted Harris throughout the evening, though Harris would not let the Vice President cut her off. Needless to say, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking” became one of the most repeated catchphrases of the evening.
We enjoy it even more set to the music of Lady Gaga.
Chromatica II into 911 but it’s Kamala Harris putting her heel on Mike Pence’s neck pic.twitter.com/FmHrODvowL
— Avatar Korra News & Facts (@JoeMichaelII) October 8, 2020
The looks exchanged throughout the evening also recalled another tense televised confrontation.
Why is this literally Kamala and Mike Pence pic.twitter.com/DxzQHGPS44
— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 8, 2020
The “I’m speaking” compilation could be a remix unto itself.
The ‘okehhh’ at the end kills me everytime pic.twitter.com/wBERhhKFSg
— Joshua Zitser (@mrjoshz) October 8, 2020
This about sums up our reaction to Mr. Pence also.
when u puttin up with bullshit pic.twitter.com/SUw7lz99DE
— David Mack (@davidmackau) October 8, 2020
We can’t believe she has to share the stage with such a homophobic nincompoop either.
Kamala facial expressions are taking me OUT #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/c53Hv5GOwH
— Drebae (@Drebae_) October 8, 2020
The house fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head might have been the breakout star of the evening (and he did have some wonderful memes too), though we know who really won the night.
Kamala Won.
That’s the tweet.#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/7J1YMrJVXd
— Ann is still European & wearing a flipping mask ? (@56blackcat) October 8, 2020
— Jon Palmer (@jon_palmer4133) October 8, 2020
Just imagine Maya Rudolph yelling "Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking" on SNL this weekend #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/q6bFu1gsqq
— Crystal Mendoza (@SweetPea42089) October 8, 2020
Same energy pic.twitter.com/fldBebIijc
— Daniel Cole (@bdanielcole) October 8, 2020
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 8, 2020
She just didn’t win the debate, she absolutely dominated!!#VPDebate #Election2020 https://t.co/1B7kQ65G9N
— Greg Kielec (@gkielec) October 8, 2020
succubus
“memes”? it’s called an inability to comment intelligently re the topic. queens are the worse….absolute worse.
xanadude
The “worse”? Lol
succubus
yep zanazero, the worse.
ShiningSex
anyone supporting Trump is the worst
RosemarysBaby
I don’t usually feed trolls, but you complaining about others commenting intelligently while failing miserably to do so yourself is just too delightful to ignore. The irony is delicious, so thanks for that. 🙂
TAZnTampa
No Ragrets!
zealot
When you have nothing to say of importance it seems the Republican strategy is to interrupt someone who does. That doesn’t make Pence or Trump look smarter, just underscores their lack of ideas and shows what bullies they truly are.
barryaksarben
Talk about nothing to say. Pence spun some fairytale about what if swine flu was more deadly then Obama would have seen 2 million deaths. Laughable that he had to make that ridiculous story to try desperately to deny the horrible response to COVID 19 that has caused the death of 210,000. ANd lying about their so called “better” healthcare plan that NO ONE has ever seen because it does not exist. GO on and kiss trumps butt but be sure to wear a mask
vinnieboiblue
The fly on Pence’s head is truly symbolic of this administration’s stench that will stay with this country even after they’re gone.
michael_totzke
I really love her.
ShiningSex
Love her.
And as we see flies love to stick to shit.
TheAbsoluteTRUTH
Those asinine facial expressions made her look like a petulant valley girl, this is the best u guys got that and a fly meme because y’all know she got her ass smoked last nite busted for 3 yes three of her lies
Mack
As usual a trump turd comes in and lies. Pence couldn’t open his mouth without Trump’s lies coming out. One lie after the other. Guess Pence was in competition with Trump to see who could tell the most lies during a debate.
Kangol2
All Rev. Mike EmptyPants did was lie. He also looked like death, which is a fitting symbol of the failed, death-cult administration he’s the VP of. These stumblebums couldn’t even keep Don the Con & Melania safe from Covid-19! VOTE THEM OUT!!!
barryaksarben
Trump makes asinine lie after lie and we are all making faces at his statements. WHy are you here? we arent the feeble minded trumpturds who by any lie you repeat 3 times. We are smart not inbred white hillbillies who think trump with his makeup, hairdresser, high heeled lifts and girdle is a he-man when he is a pair of false eyelashes away from being on the next Rupaul. Go spend your time on some weird militia website where they are as stupid as you are
JromeGervais09
Her look at the camera/audience says, ” I wish I were in a court room, so I could chop him up and send him out with the evening trash.”
PanzerRider
Pence came across as having about as much personality as an animitronic character at Disney Land and Harris came across as the smug and pretentious liberal. Both had little, if any, appeal. Add Biden and Trump to the mix and this represents the status of modern day American politics. Surely we can do better than these four lightweights.
Thad
Why didn’t you run?
hotdogla
She is pretty bad ass and some of these are great.