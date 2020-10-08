The Kamala Harris VP debate memes are in, and they are fabulous

On the heels of last night’s Vice Presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, a wild array of memes applauding Harris’ poise and rebuffing of Pence’s attacks have rolled in. Like the woman that inspired them, they’re kind of amazing.

Related: A fly landed on Mike Pence during the debate, so naturally there are memes

Pence interrupted Harris throughout the evening, though Harris would not let the Vice President cut her off. Needless to say, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking” became one of the most repeated catchphrases of the evening.

We enjoy it even more set to the music of Lady Gaga.

Chromatica II into 911 but it’s Kamala Harris putting her heel on Mike Pence’s neck pic.twitter.com/FmHrODvowL — Avatar Korra News & Facts (@JoeMichaelII) October 8, 2020

The looks exchanged throughout the evening also recalled another tense televised confrontation.

Why is this literally Kamala and Mike Pence pic.twitter.com/DxzQHGPS44 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 8, 2020

The “I’m speaking” compilation could be a remix unto itself.

The ‘okehhh’ at the end kills me everytime pic.twitter.com/wBERhhKFSg — Joshua Zitser (@mrjoshz) October 8, 2020

This about sums up our reaction to Mr. Pence also.

when u puttin up with bullshit pic.twitter.com/SUw7lz99DE — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 8, 2020

We can’t believe she has to share the stage with such a homophobic nincompoop either.

Kamala facial expressions are taking me OUT #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/c53Hv5GOwH — Drebae (@Drebae_) October 8, 2020

The house fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head might have been the breakout star of the evening (and he did have some wonderful memes too), though we know who really won the night.

Kamala Won. That’s the tweet.#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/7J1YMrJVXd — Ann is still European & wearing a flipping mask ? (@56blackcat) October 8, 2020