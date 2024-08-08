Kamala’s good vibes and top-tier memes aren’t going to waste. They’re resulting in real, tangible movement with voters.

A string of polls released Thursday show the Vice President widening her lead against Trump both nationally and in swing states. Her success is so overwhelming, even Fox News is acknowledging her surge.

The enthusiasm for Harris’ run, which started July 21, is everywhere. It’s reflected in raucous rallies (an estimated 15,000 people attended a Harris/Walz event Wednesday in Wisconsin) and prodigious fundraising. The sitting veep raised more than $300 million in July, and $36 million in the 24 hours after Walz was announced as her running mate.

Dressed in neutral pantsuits–with an occasional salmon or baby blue–and visibly trying to suppress the urge to ijbol, Kamala is a dynamic presence on the stage. Yesterday, she put a heckler right in his place!

Harris to protesters repeatedly heckling at Michigan rally (about Gaza war):



“Everyone’s voice matters. But I am speaking now…



“You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.” pic.twitter.com/oitlBMZi5J — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) August 8, 2024

Harris’ radiant energy is putting an abundance of states back in play, including swing states that previously leaned Republican. The Cook Political Report has reclassified Arizona, Nevada and Georgia as toss ups. Previously, Trump led Cook’s national poll tracker by 2.5% over Joe Biden. Now, she’s edging him out.

We’ve already seen a group of high-profile Arizona Republicans endorse Harris. Her backers include Mesa mayor John Giles, former Scottsdale mayor Sam Campana and former aides to Senator John McCain. Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan is an ardent supporter, too.

Shevrin Jones, an out gay Florida state senator and one of our favorite millennials in politics, posted an apparent text from one of his diehard GOP friends… who’s now coconut-pulled, too.

Yesterday, I received a text message from my high school classmate, who has always been a staunch Republican and a supporter of Donald Trump. I am pleased to announce that after the rally in Philly, he is now on the @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz train! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#HarrisWalz2024… pic.twitter.com/a5kjnZl3x8 — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) August 7, 2024

It’s been arguably 12 years since Democrats or Republicans ran a young(er), vibrant candidate for president. Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, as accomplished as they are, weren’t generating a lot of youthful enthusiasm. Trump, now 78, is also running for the third time, with the same tired act.

The criminally convicted ex-president may not know much, but he can feel a vibe shift… and is freaking out. He can’t quit taking racist jabs at Harris, and advisors are concerned he’s in the midst of a nervous breakdown.

“This is what you would call a public nervous breakdown,” former Trump appointee Matthew Bartlett told Politico. “This is a guy who cut through the Republican primary like a knife through butter. This is a guy who pummeled a semi-conscious president in a debate and literally out of a race. And now this is a guy who cannot come to grips with a competitive presidential race that would require discipline and effective messaging. And we’re seeing a candidate and a campaign absolutely melt down.”

Trump’s unraveling continued Thursday at Mar-a-Lago, in front of cameras and reporters. He spent a lot of time caterwauling about crowd sizes and accusing the media of downplaying his popularity.

At one point, Trump claimed a drew a bigger crowd at the Washington Monument than MLK, Jr…

HE. IS. LOST.

Trump: If you look at Martin Luther King when he did his speech and you look at ours, same real estate. Same everything… you look at the picture of his crowd versus my crowd, we had more people. pic.twitter.com/fCIUlBYHH8 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2024

It’s understandable if the near-octogenarian is experiencing whiplash. Kamala passed him in a blink!

A Wednesday poll from NPR, PBS and Marist found that Harris has a 3-point lead over Trump. But that’s nothing compared to the numbers from Marquette. The university has her with a 4-point lead, and an 8-point lead when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is on the ballot (sans bear carcass, we’re assuming).

Among likely voters, Kamala is enjoying a 7-point lead over Trump.

Presidential Polling:



Harris (D): 50%

Trump (R): 42%

Kennedy (I): 6%



Marquette / Aug 1, 2024 / n=879 pic.twitter.com/uywvU84SAB — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) August 8, 2024

The Kamalanomenon is real, and visible in every poll. As it turns out, voters like to be energized. Imagine that?