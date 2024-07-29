Lance Bass and Kamala Harris (Photos: Shutterstock)

A seven-second TikTok video posted by Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign over the weekend has gone super viral.

It features Harris, now the presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee, with Lance Bass of NSYNC.

In it, Bass asks Harris what they’re going to be saying to Donald Trump come November. She replies “Bye, bye, bye,” before the chorus of the NSYNC’s 2000 “Bye Bye Bye” can be heard.

In two days, the video has racked up over 3.2 million likes and 37 million plays. Many have called it “iconic.”

Watch below.

The video also went viral when shared on X, with one user saying, “The way she just secured the millennial vote.”

The way she just secured the millennial vote pic.twitter.com/c1MKCPgKbJ — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 26, 2024

Bass came out as gay in a cover story for People magazine in July 2006. He has since married and welcomed twins via surrogacy.

He shared the video to his own Instagram and said, “My best #DadJoke yet! I’ve known this fascinating woman for many years. She has always stood for everything that is right and good. She’s had my family’s back and I will always have hers!! I’m so ready for Madame President!! 💙💙💙💙 Remember to register to vote! VOTE.GOV”

Harris joined TikTok late last week.

Her social media team also shared a video of the VP visiting the werk room on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

For her actual appearance, during the recent All-Stars season finale, Harris urged people to vote in November. It was apparently filmed before President Joe Biden announced he was quitting the race and endorsing her to run in his place.

You better VOTE! 🗣️



Vice President Kamala Harris dropped by the Werk Room with a word! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGS6pU2zOq — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 25, 2024

Fundraising bonanza and LGBTQ+ unity

Biden’s decision to step aside has reinvigorated hope among many Democrats about their party’s chances in November. In just a week since Harris emerged as the party’s presumptive nominee, she has helped generate $200 million in campaign donations.

Political observers say Harris has also helped unite a Democratic party previously divided over backing Biden. However, some still have concerns over whether she can win over undecided voters in swing states by the fall.

Many LGBTQ+ organizations have voiced their support for Harris, pointing to her long-standing allyship of the community and affirmative action in office.

On Friday evening, over 25,000 people joined an LGBTQ+ Unity Call organized by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to rally support for Harris. The event raised over $300,000.

“This moment matters,” said Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson. “Because in this time, we’re not just choosing between two candidates. We are choosing between two different futures for our country. Two different futures for our kids…In this moment, we’re going to ensure that love triumphs over hate. That hope triumphs over fear. That joy is available to every single one of us.”