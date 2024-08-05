the social network

Kamala’s brat summer, RuPaul’s DragCon takes over, Sasha Colby’s duet with Chappell Roan

By Jake Thompson August 5, 2024 at 8:00pm

If you don’t follow @Queerty on InstagramTwitterFacebookTiktok and Threads, you’re only getting half the story.

From President Biden stepping out of the race and Kamala joining the ticket (endorsed by Charli XCX) to the fierceness of RuPaul’s DragCon to Chappell Roan bringing out Sasha Colby on stage, here’s just a taste of what’s been buzzing on our social accounts.

Each month we feature a mix of stories from our socials, photos we love, and Instagrammers we know you’ll obsess over. Want to get featured? Tag @Queerty and use #queerty in your posts and get on our radar.

RuPaul’s DragCon was a pink carpet affair

Subscribe to Queerty’s newsletter so you don’t miss September’s viral moments.

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Life*

Latest*