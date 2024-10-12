While Locktober and Ricky Martin shaving it all off took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things you may have missed. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

SAPPHIC SLAM: The disgraced ex-president’s third wife, Melania, blasted Rosie O’Donnell in her new book & claimed the lesbian comic inspired her “BeBest” grift. [Read more]

HURRICANE PETE: Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg expertly spelled out how the disgraced ex-president is making things harder for hurricane victims. [Read more]

NURSE! The 78-year-old disgraced ex-president’s mental faculties – and his extremely bronzed face – were on full display in an alarming and incoherent speech at the Detroit Economic Club.

What is he talking about? Trump is unwell. https://t.co/Hi50Ep27Me — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) October 10, 2024

SOLD HIS SOUL: The 8th anniversary of VP wannabe JD Vance trashing the disgraced ex-president with this tweet is a reminder of how easily the GOP will bend the knee in the name of acquiring authoritarian MAGA power. [Read more]

THE ONLY CHOICE: Vice President Kamala Harris defended “fundamental freedoms” for gay Americans in her sit down with Howard Stern. [Read more]

OBAMA UNLEASHED: Former President Barack Obama didn’t hold back while stumping for Kamala Harris in PA and made it clear that the disgraced ex-president INHERITED a strong economy thanks to all his work from Jan. 2009 to Jan. 2017.

President Obama sets the record straight: The ONLY reason Trump's economy looked good is because it was the strong economy Obama handed over, right before Trump ran it into the ground.



Spread this EVERYWHERE!pic.twitter.com/5cQ5T5uTa1 — Really American ?? (@ReallyAmerican1) October 11, 2024

MARCO-PHOBIA: A think tank linked to spineless anti-gay GOP Florida Senator Marco Rubio produced “fascist” anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda. [Read more]

EQUALITY FOR ALL: HRC announced it will spend $2 million so pro-LGBTQ+ voters will stop the disgraced ex-president’s “reign of terror” in November. [Read more]

REPUBLICANS FOR HARRIS: At a rally in Arizona, Kamala Harris reenacted late AZ GOP Senator John McCain’s “thumbs down” gesture – which saved Obamacare in 2017 – to further slam the disgraced ex-president.

Kamala Harris in Arizona reenacts John McCain's legendary thumbs down to save the ACA pic.twitter.com/L4OBlxhEb1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2024

QUEERS FOR KAMALA: With less than four weeks until Election Day, the grassroots organization Queers For Kamala offers canvassing day trips, text and phone banking, and all sorts of other events and fundraisers happening between now and November 5th. It’s definitely not too late to become an active member in the movement to help elect Kamala Harris. Use your voice, vote and get involved to save democracy. For more info click here.

