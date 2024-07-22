ICYMI: President Joe Biden announced he’s ending his 2024 campaign and formally endorsed Vice President (and coconut-tree queen) Kamala Harris for the Democratic ticket yesterday.

Already, political leaders like Pete Buttigieg have stepped out to thank Biden and formally endorse Harris.

And Harris’ campaign is not wasting ANY time.

The Biden campaign’s official account, Biden-Harris HQ, has officially rebranded to Kamala HQ with a ‘brat’ theme. pic.twitter.com/xy4FhdE5h7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 22, 2024

The Biden campaign’s official account on Twitter X was quickly rebranded from “Biden-Harris HQ” to “Kamala HQ,” complete with a new bio — “Providing context,” in reference to one of her heavily meme-d speeches — and a lime green header image nodding to Charli XCX’s Brat album aesthetic.

Watch out, Donald Trump — Harris is coming for the Gen Z (and pop-loving gays’ vote) hard!

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

Kamala Harris has followed Charli xcx on Instagram and Twitter following her support. pic.twitter.com/E9nBtaKDyu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 22, 2024

As it turns out, the stanning between the former California attorney general’s campaign and the “360” singer is mutual.

On Sunday, after Harris officially announced her intent to run for president, Charli XCX tweeted, “kamala IS brat.”

And eagle-eyed pop-music update accounts (like the omnipresent @PopCrave) quickly noticed that Harris followed Charli on social media after her seeming endorsement. Long live Brat summer!

Harris’ campaign is only just getting started, but the rollout has already been gay AF.

I don’t want to take all the credit but I did drunkenly buy the Kamala bi pride mug last week….. pic.twitter.com/WZxuUzyNwK — Thomas Renjilian (@stayathometom) July 21, 2024

There’s already an overflowing amount of Pride-themed merch on Harris’ campaign website, including Kamala Pride, Trans Pride, and Bi Pride mugs featuring Madame Vice President in a series of multi-colored pantsuits.

Still, our personal fave is the Harris Pride Sticker, featuring Harris is a rainbow-colored blazer waving a Pride flag.

Furthermore, a handful of other LGBTQ+ artists and allies have voiced their support for Harris since her announcement.

Writing from the world of Oz, Ariana Grande — who will soon bring Glinda to life on the big screen in Wicked — reshared Biden’s post endorsing Kamala alongside a link encouraging her followers to register to vote.

Ariana Grande reshares Joe Biden’s post endorsing Kamala Harris to be the Democratic pick for the presidential election. pic.twitter.com/imEhVkDxIp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2024

Plus, Demi Lovato shared a link to donate to the Democratic party, writing, “Let’s do this!!”

Demi Lovato endorses Kamala Harris for President:



“Let’s do this!!” pic.twitter.com/niUXkgYjw9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 22, 2024

While we’re still months away from the 2024 election, the announcement has certainly breathed new life into the Democratic party already.

After Trump’s war room account attempted to poke fun at Harris’ coconut tree quote on social media (“This account is living unburned by what has been,” they wrote), another user explained that Kamala’s campaign is taking her meme-status in stride.

And it should not be underestimated!

holy shit this is too good pic.twitter.com/2tzVmPyR92 — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) July 22, 2024

“Drop the usage of that phrase now,” they wrote in response. “They’re going to spin that into marketing for her campaign. They’ve been creating TikTok videos of her saying that over Charli XCX songs and Gen Z loves it.”

Momala indeed!