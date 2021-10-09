instastuds

Kameron Michaels’ thick thighs, Charles Melton’s fresh start, & Tom Goss’s banana

By

This week RuPaul came for disgruntled Drag Race contestants, Lynda Carter made a gay bear go viral, and Bretman Rock became the first gay man to cover Playboy. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

The world met Wi Ha-joon.

Wilson Cruz wore glasses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

Tom Goss had a banana.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Goss (@tomgossmusic)

Trey Songz looked back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz)

Julien Duquaire stayed home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JULIEN DUQUAIRE (@julendqr)

Andrés Camilo flashed a peek.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrés Camilo (@andrescamilo___)

Matthew Camp chilled on set.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp)

Virgo Vonnie bathed in the woods.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virgo Vonnie (@virgovonnie)

Travis L’Henaff relieved tension.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Travis L’Henaff (@frankie.len)

Bryce Eilenberg got a cat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryce Eilenberg (@bryceeilenberg)

Kameron Michaels opened up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kameron Michaels (@kameronmichaels)

Dyllón Burnside wore white.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dyllón (@dyllonburnside)

Charles Melton started early.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton)

Andrew Keenan-Bolger squeezed his own fruits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@keenanblogger)

Colton Haynes took off his shirt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes)

Bob Harper stayed centered.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bob Harper (@bobharper)

Adam Levine showed some tats.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Chris Salvatore covered up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Dexter Mayfield showed some ass.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dexter Mayfield (@dexrated)

Sander Jennings took a shower.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sander Jennings (@sander_54)

And Chella Man took a hike.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chella Man (@chellaman)