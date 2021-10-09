Kameron Michaels’ thick thighs, Charles Melton’s fresh start, & Tom Goss’s banana

This week RuPaul came for disgruntled Drag Race contestants, Lynda Carter made a gay bear go viral, and Bretman Rock became the first gay man to cover Playboy. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
The world met Wi Ha-joon.
Wilson Cruz wore glasses.
Tom Goss had a banana.
Trey Songz looked back.
Julien Duquaire stayed home.
Andrés Camilo flashed a peek.
Matthew Camp chilled on set.
Virgo Vonnie bathed in the woods.
Travis L’Henaff relieved tension.
Bryce Eilenberg got a cat.
Kameron Michaels opened up.
Dyllón Burnside wore white.
Charles Melton started early.
Andrew Keenan-Bolger squeezed his own fruits.
Colton Haynes took off his shirt.
Bob Harper stayed centered.
Adam Levine showed some tats.
Chris Salvatore covered up.
Dexter Mayfield showed some ass.
Sander Jennings took a shower.
And Chella Man took a hike.
