Queer Eye star and talk show host Karamo Brown has marked his third anniversary with boyfriend, photographer Carlos Medel. Brown posted a slideshow of images of their time together. He noted they’d shared, “3 years… 2 daughters 🦮🐕‍🦺[he’s talking about their dogs], 10 counties, 100’s of selfies, 1000 adventures, 20,000 slow dances.”

He continued, saying, “I pinch myself every morning because I can’t believe I get to walk this life with such a wonderful, kind, honest and loving person. Te quiero mucho mi vida! #HappyAnniversary.”

Medel was among those to comment, saying, “Happy anniversary my love! I love so much! The happiest 3 years.”

Fellow Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski was among those to like the post.

How they met

Brown was formerly in a ten-year relationship with producer Ian Jordan. They were engaged to marry. However, spending intense time together during the pandemic made them think again. They subsequently split in late 2020.

Brown said he then threw himself backing into the dating world and apps. However, it didn’t lead to anything substantial.

“I gave them a go while I was single, went all in and did 40 dates in 40 nights and hated every minute,” he told Attitude earlier this year. “I realized, because of the access and availability, there was no point getting invested, asking more questions, going to the next level.”

Brown has previously told Yahoo he met Medel via Instagram, after accidentally liking one of his photos.

“The day I deleted Tinder, I went to Instagram and was looking at beauty things. I like to watch makeup and hair things because they relax me, even though I’m bald and he’s a beauty photographer.

“So he shoots the make-up for Kylie Cosmetics, all these big brands. I saw his and it was like, these are some beautiful shots and I accidentally clicked a photo.

“He saw it and said, thank you for liking my work and that’s how we met.”

It’s unclear when this initial exchange was made. Brown also told Attitude, “I met him [Medel] when we were both in relationships, although there was no funny business. We got talking about work on Instagram. Ironically, conversation shifted to issues with our partners.”

When they were both in a position to meet, Brown says their first date was… well, unusual.

“We said we were going to have sex, and that was it. We did not.”

Instead, they stayed up until 6am, “Talking and crying.

“It was the first time I practiced something, which was full transparency on the first night. We talked about everything from family to fears to finances. We showed each other our bank accounts and credit scores on the first night. Which seems odd to some… But we were putting everything out there!”

Ready to marry

Last year, Brown told Page Six that he was ready to walk down the aisle with Medel. He said his “biological clock is ticking.”

“I’m trying not to be the boyfriend that pressures while also dropping hints,” Brown joked.

Brown first came to attention when he was cast in The Real World in 2004. He was the first out-gay Black man cast on a reality show in the US. He recently revealed that the sudden exposure had been tough on his mental health and led to problems with addiction.

In 2007, Brown learned he was the father of a 10-year-old boy, Jason. Before Brown came out as gay at age 16, his last girlfriend at high school had become pregnant but did not tell him at the time. Brown cleaned up his act, took on full custody of Jason, and then, in 2010, adopted his son’s younger half-brother, Christian.

Happy anniversary, Karamo and Carlos!

