Karen told to go home and wash dye out of hair herself after having racist hissy fit inside salon

Video of a California woman having a racist hissy fit inside a hair salon has gone viral on social media.
Sharon Spellman is a Los Angeles-based salon owner who recently uploaded security footage of one of her clients making vile remarks about her assistant before throwing a violent temper tantrum in her chair.
Video shows the client, a middle-aged white woman by the name of Robin, refusing to have her roots colored by Spellman’s assistant, Alex, because Alex is Hispanic.
“She’s going to do it exactly how I do it,” Spellman says, encouraging Robin to be “more trusting” of others.
But Robin isn’t having any of it.
“I’m not paying her,” she replies. “I’m paying you.”
When Spellman patiently explains that Alex, who is sitting just a few feet away and can hear everything that is being said, is a paid employee of the salon, Robin threatens to leave if she even lays a finger on her hair.
“I’m not gonna tell you again!” she warns.
Things take a turn for the worst when Spellman tells Robin she’s being disrespectful.
“I came to get my hair done!” Robin quips. To which Spellman responds, “Honestly, Robin, if you don’t want to hear me out and get to the resolution of this you can leave.”
That’s when Robin absolutely loses it. After trying to jab Spellman with her elbow, Spellman tells her to “get the f*ck out.” Then she informs her she’s being recorded.
Realizing her disgusting behavior has been caught on camera, Robin breaks down sobbing, saying she has “a lot of stress in my life,” which apparently caused her to act racist and violent. Then she begs Spellman to please, please, please finish coloring her hair, which still has product in it.
But Spellman refuses.
“I really took care of you when no one in the other salons wanted to do your hair,” she says. “I wanted to do your hair and we created a bond.” Then she tells Robin to go home and wash out the product from her hair herself.
Watch.
View this post on Instagram
ROBIN IS THE NEW KAREN Y’ALL!!!! Hair Stylists & allll customer service workers, BEWARE! This behavior really is out there!! This all happened because my Hispanic assistant was going to finish her root touch-up!! I do not condone racism, violence, or disrespect!!!! ???? I will always stand up for what is RIGHT! I understand people are going through their own hardships but, WE ALL ARE! That is not an excuse to treat others poorly!!! PS.. I was able to obtain all this footage via my security camera?? Everyone stay safe out there. The world is CRAZY!
Related: Woman launches into antigay tirade against man getting pedicure, screams “Eat my p*ssy! Eat it!”
4 Comments
Cam
Funny how they change when they know that they were recorded.
And as for this section……
““I really took care of you when no one in the other salons wanted to do your hair,” she said. “I wanted to do your hair and we created a bond.” Then she tells Robin to go home and wash out the product from her hair herself.”
I’m curious why no one in the other salons wanted to do her hair, is this common behavior for her?
avesraggiana
I don’t see the racist-bit in the hissy fit. Maybe Karen didn’t want anybody but the salon owner herself to colour her hair, which is fair, because that’s who she is paying. The “other” employee just happened to be Hispanic. Maybe it wouldn’t have mattered to Karen if the she was white, she didn’t want anybody else doing her hair. People are so fragile…
Catholicslutbox
I didn’t get anything remotely racist from this interaction.
She never said that she didn’t want the assistant to do it because she is Hispanic. Maybe we missed that bit, but nearly hitting the stylist is crossing a line.
missvamp
the facts are clear- she was doing her a favor by taking her as a client when clearly others had turned her away. she’s a problem child apparently. she must need to be seen at certain times or her she needs some type of accommodation. that’s why no one else would put up with her. but the clients actions are bs- she deserved to be booted from the salon. it’s common to let an assistant help out if you’re over booked. but if a client can’t understand that, or won’t trust the stylist, as pros, we have to try & accommodate them as well. so they stylist should have tried to make her happy & not overbooked. the assistant should have been doing someone’s blow out.