Kari Lake calls Steve Bannon her “stud muffin” and the internet has thoughts

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was among the speakers at CPAC in DC over the weekend. Lake used her speech to again promote the falsehood that she won her election last November. Two courts have now ruled that she lacks evidence to back up her claims.

However, Lake’s predictable complaints about non-existent election fraud are not the reason a clip of her went viral. That was down to her describing former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon as a “Patriotic stud muffin”. Bannon has been a consistent supporter of Lake.

Watch below.

Kari Lake used her speech at CPAC to declare that Steve Bannon is “a modern-day George Washington”: “I call him the patriotic stud muffin.” pic.twitter.com/fPnvFOioRX — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 4, 2023

Lake’s description prompted much comment online.

This alone is sufficient argument for her being consigned to an institution. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) March 4, 2023

Hobo fetish. — Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) March 4, 2023

The only similarity between George Washington and Steve Bannon is both seldom bathed. In the 1700’s it was the custom. In the 21st century it’s revolting. — Warren Topelius (@WTopelius) March 4, 2023

I call him the foulest, most boorish, unpatriotic, traitorous, anti-American convicted criminal and grifter in the country — deborah (@debsei) March 4, 2023

That is some major league sucking up. Wow. pic.twitter.com/GsfkhJk6yR — enough (@diana_platts) March 4, 2023

Elsewhere during her speech, Lake claimed “powerful people back East” had offered her an attractive job on a company board, with a huge salary. But only she’d get out of politics. She said she turned it down the “bribe”. Online, many thought this story was up there with Lake’s election fraud claims.

Despite facing mockery and skepticism online, Lake clearly went down well with the CPAC crowd. She came top in a straw poll of attendees when they were asked who they’d like to see as Vice President nominee in 2024.

Trump won the President nominee poll with 60% of the vote (Ron DeSantis came second with 20%). For VP, Lake polled 20%, putting her ahead of DeSantis (14%) and Nikki Haley (10%).

Lake’s official campaign Twitter account acknowledged the poll. It again took the opportunity to push her big lie. The account tweeted, “We’re flattered, but unfortunately our legal team says the Constitution won’t allow for her to serve as Governor and VP at the same time.”