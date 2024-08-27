Kari Lake (Photo: Shutterstock)

Conspiracy theorist Kari Lake is more famous for the nonsense she spouts than actually winning elections.

Running to become the Republican Senator for Arizona this November, the Trump devotee prompted a sharp clapback over the weekend from a relative of a beloved, gay songwriter.

At a rally in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday, Lake talked about the iconic song, “New York, New York.”

She recalled how, on her 52nd birthday three years ago, she’d ridden the famous gold elevator at Trump Tower to meet with Donald Trump.

“And I thought to myself, ‘So is this what Frank Sinatra sang about in New York, New York?’ This was Trump Tower. This was New York City. If you could make it there, you could make it anywhere…”

Lake appears to suggest that Trump is woven into the fabric of New York City … and that legendary songwriting duo, John Kander and Fred Ebb had Trump Tower in mind when they penned their song.

‘New York, New York’

Kander and Ebb, who wrote such musical hits as Cabaret and Chicago, penned several songs for Martin Scorcese’s 1977 movie, New York, New York. The title tune was performed by Liza Minnelli. It was later covered in 1980 by Frank Sinatra. Trump Tower opened in 1983.

Among those to mock Lake’s comment was Jason Kander, the former Missouri Secretary of State. He’s also the nephew of John Kander.

“Kari, My uncle wrote that song. I assure you, he wasn’t thinking about Trump Tower, which didn’t even exist at the time,” Kander said, before adding that his uncle supports Lake’s Democratic opponent, Ruben Gallego.

Kari, My uncle wrote that song. I assure you, he wasn’t thinking about Trump Tower, which didn’t even exist at the time.



Also, he supports @RubenGallego. pic.twitter.com/OoVdLlNMKD — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) August 24, 2024

John Kander was born in 1927 and is now aged 97 (Ebb died in 2004). Kander met his partner, the dancer and choreographer Albert Stephenson, in 1977. They married in 2010.

Nephew Jason Kander’s tweet has gone viral. It predictably prompted some blowback from MAGA supporters of Lake.

Ok but those were facts not opinions. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) August 24, 2024

Kari Lake suffers another humiliating blow in Arizona

Being dragged by the nephew of John Kander was probably the least of Lake’s worries over the weekend. Yesterday, she suffered the humiliation of the Arizona Police Association officially endorsing her opponent, Gallego.

Lake has repeatedly harped on about law, order, immigrants, and the southern border as part of her campaign message. She was probably counting on the support of the local police.

However, it seems they prefer Gallego.

“As a Marine combat veteran, we know Congressman Gallego understands the complexities of modern policing in American society today, while at the same time recognizing the public’s expectations,” Arizona Police Association President Justin Harris said in a statement on the X.

“The APA does not take our endorsements lightly; we recognize the importance of having a U.S. senator that can bring people together to improve society for all,” he continued. “We believe Congressman Gallego will be that U.S. Senator.”

The endorsement for Gallego is a surprise. On Friday, Justin Harris appeared on stage at the same Trump rally as Kari Lake. There he pledged the Arizona Police Association’s support for Trump for President. The association also endorsed Lake in 2022 when she unsuccessfully ran for the Arizona governorship against Katie Hobbes.

Gallego welcomed the endorsement, saying, “I am proud to have the APA’s support and look forward to working with them in the Senate to ensure Arizona’s law enforcement officers have the resources necessary to combat fentanyl trafficking, train the next generation of officers, and, above all, keep Arizona families safe.”