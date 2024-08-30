Kari Lake’s gubernatorial loss, and her years of subsequent courtroom embarrassments challenging the results, may not actually be the most humiliating moment of her political career.

It looks like the true low point for the MAGA anti-drag queen may come November 5, when the votes are tallied for her Senate race against Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego. According to a new Fox News poll, Lake trails the congressman by… 15 points.

That’s right: 15!

A new Fox News poll reveals that Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego is leading Republican Kari Lake by a whopping 15 points.



Ruben Gallego: 56%

Kari Lake: 41% pic.twitter.com/w8YPET5L9S — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 28, 2024

At first glance, the wide margin seems incomprehensible, considering Arizona’s status as a swing state. For comparison’s sake, the same Fox News poll shows Kamala Harris leading Trump by 1 point in Arizona.

But few political operatives are challenging the Fox News poll, which is regarded as one of the best in the nation. Right-wing pollster Frank Luntz explained the results thusly.

“The simple truth is that Arizonans strongly dislike Kari Lake. 😆,” he posted on social media.

Lake, who has a tenuous grip on reality (at best), is in full denial mode. The former news anchor is lambasting the Fox News poll as phony.

“I put zero stock in these polls,” she whined in a radio interview, per Newsweek. “The ones you’ve mentioned, the public polls, have just been absolute garbage. I mean, it’s absolutely insane. 15 points, are you kidding? I mean, nobody wins by 15 points, OK?”

That is… maybe except Gallego. The five-term congressperson is building a strong bipartisan coalition, touting the endorsements of 40 prominent Arizona Republicans and Independents. Earlier this week, the Arizona Police Association announced their endorsement of Gallego (the body is backing Trump in the presidential race).

There were always concerns about Lake’s electability, given her scorched earth tactics in 2022. In an effort to imitate Trump, she personally attacked her critics and members of the GOP establishment throughout her gubernatorial run. Lake’s vitriol resulted in her broader alienation from the party, spurring an ineffective charm offensive.

She then tried to repair relations with figures such as former rep. Matt Salmon, whom she claimed was “OK with special needs kids being raped.” (Unsurprisingly, Salmon said he ignored her overtures.)

Despite Lake’s status as the presumptive nominee, she failed to secure a convincing majority of the vote in the GOP primary. Her opponent, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, was running with little name recognition and money. Yet, he attracted 35% of the vote.

For the last two years, Lake has spread an array of conspiracies about her 2022 loss, losing every single court case she’s brought forward (she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes). She was still appealing the results in (checks notes)… June!

Elections aren’t the only piece of history that Lake has trouble accepting. She recently spouted a bizarre theory about the classic song, “New York, New York,” claiming the iconic tune is about…. Trump Tower?!

At a recent rally in Glendale, the gay-hating conspiracy theorist recalled how, on her 52nd birthday three years ago, she’d ridden the famous gold elevator at Trump Tower to meet with the criminally convicted ex-president.

“And I thought to myself, ‘So is this what Frank Sinatra sang about in New York, New York?’ This was Trump Tower. This was New York City. If you could make it there, you could make it anywhere,” she remarked.

Of course, that’s not the meaning of the song at all. The legendary songwriting duo of John Kander and Fred Ebb penned the song for Martin Scorcese’s 1977 movie, New York, New York. Frank Sinatra covered the single in 1980, raising it into the nation’s consciousness. (Trump Tower, for those wondering, was erected in 1983.)

Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, who also happens to be John Kander’s nephew, set Lake straight. “Kari, My uncle wrote that song. I assure you, he wasn’t thinking about Trump Tower, which didn’t even exist at the time,” he wrote on social media.

Kari, My uncle wrote that song. I assure you, he wasn’t thinking about Trump Tower, which didn’t even exist at the time.



Also, he supports @RubenGallego. pic.twitter.com/OoVdLlNMKD — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) August 24, 2024

Oh Kari… she just gets owned at every turn! Even Trump’s team appears to be tiring of her antics.

Kari Lake going 6 minutes over and the teleprompter telling her to get off the stage is so funny pic.twitter.com/m7irkcjyt0 — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) August 24, 2024

Exit stage left, please, with a 15-point deficit!