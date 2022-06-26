Karine Jean-Pierre is the queer political trailblazer we need

When we think of LGBTQ representation in politics, different images may come to mind. More often than not, you think of the countless activists who’ve placed themselves at the forefront of the fight for queer and trans liberation. But when you think of political professionals, not many LGBTQ folks come to mind. That’s why Karine Jean-Pierre being the first Black, gay, immigrant woman to be Press Secretary for the White House is so monumental.

But the journey was a longtime coming. The daughter of Haitian parents, the Martinique-born, Queens, New York-raised Jean-Pierre started her road to politics after serendipitously watching former Congresswoman Barbara Jordan speak at the 1992 Democratic National Convention. And while she initially studied medicine, the future political powerhouse took a detour after college down the path of public affairs in graduate school.

I’ll be forever grateful for everything Congresswoman Barbara Jordan did to pave the way for black women in politics. Her 1992 speech at the Democratic National Convention was the first political address I ever saw. #WomensHistoryMonth@nbc #KnowYourValue https://t.co/IF4F5o6hzl pic.twitter.com/SVX0Z2dJCD — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) March 14, 2020

That fateful detour took Jean-Pierre through various political positions, including being the campaign manager for ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Initiate (RFI), campaign manager for Letitia James’ successful campaign for New York City Public Advocate, and political director positions for former U.S. President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaign. In 2016, she became the Chief Public Affairs Officer and national spokesperson during the presidential election for the organization MoveOn.

And while the world endured a long four years under the Trump Administration, Jean-Pierre continued to deliver the perspective and points needed for democracy to flourish as a lecturer at Columbia University and a political analyst for MSNBC and NBC News. But when the time came for a well-needed administrative change, Jean-Pierre shifted back into working on campaigns, this time for the Biden-Harris administration.

Jean-Pierre came in as a senior advisor in May 2020 and eventually became Chief of Staff for Vice President Kamala Harris. But Jean-Pierre’s talents proved to be useful as Principal Deputy Press Secretary, shifting into the role before ultimately succeeding Jen Psaki as the White House Press Secretary on May 13, 2021.

Thank you ?@POTUS? and @FLOTUS for this opportunity. It is a true honor. I look forward to serving this Administration and the American people. I have big shoes to fill. @PressSec has been a great friend, mentor and excellent press secretary. pic.twitter.com/1knmbe2Nxq — Karine Jean-Pierre (@KJP46) May 5, 2022

Jean-Pierre is the first gay woman to step into the position and the first Black woman to be in the role since 1991, an honor she doesn’t take lightly.

“I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman. The first of all three of those to hold this position”, she said at her first press briefing. “If it were not for generations of barrier-breaking people before me I would not be here. But I benefit from their sacrifices, I have learned from their excellence and I am forever grateful to them”.

From being named one of The Haitian Times’ “Haitian Newsmakers of the Year”, to Fast Company’s “Queer 50”, and now Queerty’s “Pride50”, Jean-Pierre is the queer trailblazer in politics that we need.