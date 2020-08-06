Karma has finally called for that anti-masker who coughed on cancer patient at Pier 1

That belligerent Pier 1 shopper from Jacksonville, Florida who was caught on tape earlier this summer coughing on a cancer patient after being confronted about not wearing a mask has been arrested.

The incident happened back in June at a Pier 1 store at the Jacksonville Town Center mall. It took police about a month to track her down, but 52-year-old Debra Hunter finally taken into custody last week.

The victim she coughed on was Heather Sprague, who is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor and has a compromised immune system.