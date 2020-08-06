Karma has finally called for that anti-masker who coughed on cancer patient at Pier 1

That belligerent Pier 1 shopper from Jacksonville, Florida who was caught on tape earlier this summer coughing on a cancer patient after being confronted about not wearing a mask has been arrested.
The incident happened back in June at a Pier 1 store at the Jacksonville Town Center mall. It took police about a month to track her down, but 52-year-old Debra Hunter finally taken into custody last week.
The victim she coughed on was Heather Sprague, who is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor and has a compromised immune system.
According to Hunter’s arrest warrant, she was booked into jail on July 22 and charged with assault. She bonded out immediately and is now scheduled to be arraigned on August 19.
In Florida, first-degree misdemeanor battery carries a sentence of up to one year behind bars, 12 months probation, and/or a $1,000 fine.
Sprague originally posted the video on Facebook on June 26, where it quickly went viral, racking up over 4 million views.
Yesterday I learned firsthand the power of conscientious bystanders. It took 30 seconds to end 15 minutes of aggressive…
Posted by Heather Reed Sprague on Thursday, June 25, 2020
Related: WATCH: More major mask meltdowns caught on tape because Americans are special