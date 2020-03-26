Kathy Griffin hospitalized for “unbearably painful symptoms” of coronavirus

Kathy Griffin is currently in a hospital isolation ward after checking in for what she describes as “unbearably painful symptoms” of coronavirus. Unfortunately, she can’t actually get tested to find out.

The 59-year-old comedian took to social media yesterday to say the hospital where she is confined couldn’t test her for COVID-19 because of CDC restrictions.

Griffin updated her 2.1 million followers on her condition by sharing a tweet from Donald Trump, in which he falsely claimed more patients have been tested for coronavirus in the U.S. than anywhere else in the world.

“He’s lying,” she wrote. “I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST.”

The AP reported this week that a slow rollout of reliable testing has “crippled” the U.S. response to the growing pandemic.

“In the critical month of February, as the virus began taking root in the U.S. population, CDC data shows government labs processed 352 COVID-19 tests–an average of only a dozen per day,” the AP reported.

And according to CNN, “based on the available data and the population of each country, 1 in 142 South Koreans and 1 in every 786 Americans have been tested for the coronavirus.”

It has been a very rough few weeks for Griffin. Her hospitalization comes just one week after her mother, Maggie, passed away at age 99. We’re wishing her lots of love and a speedy recovery!

