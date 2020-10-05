Kathie Lee Gifford addresses son-in-law’s viral moose knuckle

Last week, a clip from Celebrity Family Feud went viral not because someone had a hilarrrrrious answer when asked to name something you don’t notice until it’s too late, but because someone actually didn’t notice something until it was too late.
The someone in question was Ben Wierda, and the thing he didn’t notice was, well…
Here is Betsy Devos' nephew, Ben Wierda on “Family Feud” the very moment he realizes how tight his pants are…pic.twitter.com/jkApboOkw0
— Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) September 25, 2020
Wierda, nephew of Betsy DeVos and son-in-law to Kathie Lee Gifford (that’s got to make for some strange family encounters), will likely think about his wardrobe choices a bit more for any future media appearances.
Meanwhile, Andy Cohen asked KLG about the moment during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Questioned whether she’d seen the clip, Gifford quipped: “Yes, I have, it’s hard to miss it. I’m sorry, but I’m glad it’s not my son. It’s Cassidy‘s (her daughter’s) husband, who I adore, but none of us realized it. We were playing a game, for goodness sakes, and we got very, very excited about it, obviously.”
She also mentioned that Cassidy commented on how “awfully tight” the pants were before the show began filming.
“He looks very gifted,” replied Cohen.
Watch:
16 Comments
ShiningSex
big balls doesn’t mean gifted. Plus he’s ugly so there’s that
DarkZephyr
Every time I see a gay man ridicule another man for his penis size, I think to myself that he has to have one blown out bum.
jonasalden
maybe big balls don’t mean he’s gifted, but he’s definitely NOT ugly. Huh?
witchboybrian
Not that people should be judged by their looks anyways, but he’s a nice looking guy.
barryaksarben
he is not only related to the monster Betsy DeVos but also Eric the murderer for hire who owns blackwater killers. It would be like being married to Hitlers niece
bftlguy
ShiningSex was that really necessary? I don’t care about his package, he’s certainly not ugly and (taking KLG at her word) he has a great sense of humor and he & Cassidy have been laughing about. Cute little fluff piece. Your unsolicited and insensitive attack on the man: UGLY!
brianBrennan
Hey bftlguy, calm down! It wasn’t an “ATTACK” on the guy—seems you are a bit too “sensitive”! BTW, he many not be exactly “ugly”, but he isn’t very attractive, either.
ShowMeGuy
He should have just untucked before leaving the green room.
RyanMBecker
A HiDef 720p version can be found at the gay channel below. Ben looks to be circumcised and wearing boxer briefs. Kathie Lee Gifford has a reputation for being religious and conservative so I’d assume that her daughter Cassidy is as well. As such, it’s hilarious to read all the thirst comments on Cassidy’s Instagram regarding Ben’s bulge.
Here is the video (remove the spaces):
ht tps:/ /youtu. be/tKsit2j9PkA
Creamsicle
Is this whole thing just refusing to die because men aren’t routinely objectified in media compared to women? Did he even give any funny answers during the game?
RyanMBecker
Despite her nauseating religiosity, I give Kathy Lee Gifford a lot of credit for appearing on Andy’s show, and for the answer she gave. I actually have no idea if she was ever homophobic. Appearing on an openly gay man’s show would suggest that she’s not. Good for her.
witchboybrian
I’m not saying if she’s homophobic or not, but in the early 70s she was Anita Bryant’s live in secretary and babysitter.
RyanMBecker
0:17 – Kathie Lee sez, “It’s HARD to miss it…” Freudian slip?
Max
it seems he saw himself in the monitor and realized the puppies got loose.
rj_topher
He’s actually very cute in an innocent way – when the camera caught him in the moment he looked down and realized whatever … would have loved to know what he was thinking.
Dick Gozinia
I think he’s cute. I didn’t mind that at all.
