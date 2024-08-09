Though the Olympics may be winding down, the queer music scene continues to play no games when it comes to dropping some major bops. With a mix of club-ready beats, infectious energy, and just the right amount of c*nt, this week’s lineup will keep you on your feet through the rest of the summer.

Let the games begin with this week’s edition of Bop After Bop…

“LIFETIMES” by Katy Perry

With a wide-spanning career of pop music power, Katy Perry is making another play in the modern market with her new single “LIFETIMES,” supporting her upcoming album 143, out September 20. This summer-soaked single offers a standard house-inspired number that seems aimed at capitalizing on the recent surge in the popularity of dance music within the pop zeitgeist over the past couple of years, but it may be arriving a lifetime too late.

“Worship” by Luxx Noir London

Gagged us a bit, for sure. Top 4 finalist from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, Luxx Noir London, is taking us to church with her new single, “Worship.” Building on the success of “Let It All Hang Out,” this dynamic track delivers a sultry yet sacred vocal performance from Luxx, paired with gritty electronic production that highlights her clear vision for what works—and what doesn’t—in the drag music space. And baby, this one WORKS.

“Never Like Me” by Devault, Tommy Genesis, Slayyyter

Abrasive, sexy, in-your-face pop fodder is what we’ve come to expect from these three artists, and on “Never Like Me,” this trifecta delivers in spades. Devault, Tommy Genesis, and Slayyyter go absolutely hard on this club-ready banger, bringing out the best in each artist with an aggressive and fierce energy that hits all the right notes.

“Body Heat” by Nieri

Move over, because Nieri is here to show you what real dance-pop sounds like. His latest single, “Body Heat,” is a cinematic, club-ready experience brimming with desire. With its hypnotic bass line and house-inspired production, Nieri’s smooth vocals glide effortlessly over the pulsating beat, delivering passion and sophistication in every note.

“Infinitely Feeling!” by Souvenir

Souvenir’s new single “Infinitely Feeling!” is a battle cry for self-discovery. With emotionally charged lyrics and an anthemic delivery, Souvenir showcases his pop music prowess, crafting melodies that pull you in and refuse to let go. This song was created to reignite his own fire—and those who listen—and with this release, there’s no doubt it’ll continue to burn brightly.