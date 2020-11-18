Kayleigh McEnany freaks out over Thanksgiving restrictions, calls denying people turkey “Orwellian”

Do NOT get between Kayleigh McEnany and her cranberry sauce!

This morning, McEnany went on Fox & Friends to complain about Democratic governors who are imposing restrictions on Thanksgiving in response to the ever-worsening coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of the guidelines you’re seeing are Orwellian,” McEnany griped. “The American people know how to protect their health. We’ve dealt with COVID for many months.”

Do they? Do they really though?

Cases are rising faster than ever, with more than 160,000 new infections reported in the past 24 hours alone. Hospitalizations are also skyrocketing, with 76,823 Americans admitted as of yesterday.

“It’s Orwellian in a place like Oregon to say if you gather in numbers more than six we might come to your house and arrest you and you get 30 days of jail time,” McEnany, who tested positive for the coronavirus last month, continued. “That’s not the American way.”

“The American people are freedom loving people,” she added later. “We can make good decisions, we can wash our hands, wear masks, socially distance, but we can also decide in our own personal domicile, our own home, whether we can have our family members present at any given time.”

Except, evidently, we can’t.

The White House has offered virtually zero guidance on how to hold safe Thanksgiving gatherings. In fact, Trump has hardly uttered a word about the pandemic since losing his reelection effort two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, responsible governors across the country have been issuing travel advisories and urging citizens not to participate in large gatherings for next week’s holiday as health care systems inch closer and closer to being overwhelmed.

Seriously, folx. Be smart and stay home this Thanksgiving.

