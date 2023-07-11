Kayleigh McEnany shares latest hunch on who brought cocaine into White House & we’re all a little dumber now

Donald Trump‘s former mouthpiece/Fox News personality Kayleigh McEnany has a new gig: amateur White House drug sleuth.
It all started on Sunday, July 2, when the White House was temporarily closed after Secret Service agents found a suspicious white powder that was later determined to be cocaine.
While it’s still unknown how the cocaine got there, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters last Wednesday that tours of the West Wing were given all weekend, while the president and his family were away, and that the situation is currently being handled.
“Let the Secret Service do their job. It’s under their purview. We have confidence that they’ll get to the bottom of it,” she said.
Since then, conservatives have been trying to figure it out on their own, mainly by making wild accusations and spewing bullsh*t conspiracy theories on Fox News. And perhaps nobody has been more invested in solving the mystery than McEnany.
Last week, McEnany disappointed her followers when she declared there was simply “no way” the cocaine belonged to Hunter Biden, despite his past history with drug addiction, which conservatives love to talk about any chance they get.
“For it to be Hunter Biden, he left on Friday, he was at Camp David, there is no way, it is inconceivable to think cocaine could sit for a 72-hour-period so I would rule him out at this point,” she said on Fox and Friends last Thursday.
Whomp, whomp.
But then yesterday, McEnany told Sean Hannity that she’s narrowed down the suspects. Sort of.
Based on her close readings of media reports, as well as her inside knowledge of the layout of the White House, she has deduced that the cocaine was found near the Situation Room, which is an area only the staff has access to.
“I would say at this point, it would have to be a staff member,” she declared.
So, what should the Secret Service do now?
McEnancy’s brilliant answer: “There are no cameras inside the West Wing, so that makes it much more difficult. But sit down every staff member–this was on a Sunday, very light foot traffic–sit down every staff member who had access to that area and try to figure it out.”
Which leads us back to what Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters almost a week ago when she said investigators are doing just that. (“Let the Secret Service do their job. It’s under their purview. We have confidence that they’ll get to the bottom of it.”)
McEnancy went on to say that she assumes the Secret Service is doing what Jean-Pierre already confirmed they are doing before Hannity elevated things by asking, “God forbid, what if [the cocaine] had fentanyl in it?!” And that’s when we stopped being able to follow their mental gymnastics.
Just to be clear, pretty much everyone agrees that cocaine has no place inside the White House and that we should definitely find out how it got there and who’s responsible, which, again, is exactly what the Secret Service is doing.
What’s unclear, however, is why McEnany is still so obsessed with this and what she thinks those in charge should be doing differently, when they’re already doing everything she says they should be doing.
We’ll likely know more later this week. Spectrum News reports that the Secret Service will provide a briefing to Congress around 10AM on Thursday and that the investigation is expected to be officially closed by the end of the week. We’re sure McEnany will have thoughts on that as well.
abfab
Missy still has that cross on so you know she means business!
dbmcvey
The main qualifications for being on Fox seem to be 1. Be ready to say anything, no matter how stupid. 2. Be stupid.
abfab
3. Be a bleach blonde willing to show cleavage. 4. Wear a crucifix. 5. Be a whore.
decrans
It’s always nice to have abfab’s misogyny around.
dbmcvey
What’s never nice is to have decran’s trans-hatred bigotry around.
decrans
An ideology predicated on tenets of misogyny, yes.
abfab
Ew, he knows big words. You’re a shithead and you know it.
decrans
I love how ab just casually admits his rampant misogyny. He’s the party of women, though. (eye roll)
abfab
Fu ck off. I know this game excites you, but really——-take a break. You are literally hated.
decrans
All the more reason to stay, abs.
dbmcvey
And descans commits to his rampant trans hatred. You’re a terrible person Jarod.
decrans
You’re telling me that a movement rooted around the premise that women are reductive parts for capitalistic attainment isn’t rooted in misogyny?
Bosch
Everyone who passed second grade reading comprehension can see that abfab was pointing out Fox News’ mysoginistic qualities. I don’t know who snarky thinks he’s gonna convince…
dbmcvey
Hey Jarod, what movement is that? It sounds like something that came out of your @$$.
ShaverC
It’s very obviously Hunter’s.
dbmcvey
It’s probably Marge’s or Lobobes. Something has to explain how irrational they are.
abfab
Rough estimate….how many times has shaver dropped his coke bags on the floor while looking for spare change?
ShaverC
abfab, Absolutely zero. But you on the other hand…
abfab
You’re a liar and an asshole.
dbmcvey
But Shaver licks it up.
decrans
Regardless, it shows the lax standards of the Biden administration. These were the same people trying to bring dignity back to the White House. Love children and cocaine hookers, though.
abfab
The only thing lax around here is your brain. You really are a deranged GOPTROLL, the only kind.
Since you ”get sex” from both sexes (loved the ”get”part because I can’t imagine you ”giving”) leave us the fukk alone.
Jerk off with MTG, she’s really your type.
decrans
She does CrossFit. Kinda hot, ngl.
Fname Optional Lname
The lack standards of the Biden administration? Right because Trump never let anyone in the White House who was a bit shady? Wasn’t the “My Pillow” guy there often? Haven’t several of Trumps people been arrested for different crimes over the years? As far as we know it could have belonged to a reporter or someone touring the white house. I wouldn’t put it past any right wing MAGA troll to plant it there so they can continue with their Hunter obsession and fuel the lemmings for a few more weeks.
abfab
@optional,
I love your gumption and anyone else who responds to this decrans shit head, but please, as you can see, they get off on it.
These are really sick people and they are trumpers. That should explain the mindset.
I know, I should practice what I preach. But hell, he belongs in prison.
decrans
I’m not a Trumper, though. I’m a former liberal who saw the failed ideology of neoliberalism for what it really is.
decrans
And as usual, enter whataboutism stage-left. Donald Trump is not the president. The current president campaigned on bringing dignity back to the White House, though.
abfab
Dignity? Oh you stupid fool.
ScottOnEarth
Well, the Biden admin did bring dignity back to the White House. I don’t recall Biden or anyone on his team being accused of stealing top-secret documents, lying about it, obstructing justice, cheating on his wife, paying-off the women he f**ed, lying about it and being a complete and total idiot, which is what we all know his predecessor did.
ShaverC
Scott, You do realize Biden had documents in his unsecured garage? Hunter got a slap on the wrist for gun charges when other people, with the same charges, have gone to prison for 3 years? Joe stumbles and falls on a regular basis? Joe ignores one of Hunter’s children from one of his many hookups? Biden promised to reduce/eliminate student debt when even Nancy Pelosi admitted he did not have the power to do so? Joe was the “big guy” who got millions of dollars in kickbacks from Hunter’s “business dealings” with China?
Den
“Scott, You do realize Biden had documents in his unsecured garage?”
You do realize that ALL the other politicians recently found with documents immediately turned them in. By contrast, the man whose ass you lick hid them, lied about them, had his lawyers lie about them, and obstructed justice for well over a year. Then after they were all (hopefully) recovered through a legally issued search warrant , has not stopped whining. Biden’s possession is being investigated, but he just goes about his business unlike the clearly mentally ill Trump.
“Hunter got a slap on the wrist for gun charges when other people, with the same charges, have gone to prison for 3 years? ”
According to those who actually know such things, those in the same situation as Hunter (recovered addict for a few years, got rid of the gun after a few weeks, and so on) generally get the same deferred sentence as Hunter did.
“Joe stumbles and falls on a regular basis? ”
Trump throws food around and has tantrums like a baby. Trump has posture that several neurologists point out is often seen in Specific kinds of dementia. Trump was laughed at at the UN, world leaders laughed in his face, he disgraced this country by rimming (figuratively) any autocrat that would let him. AND he had no notable achievements in 4 years. He racked up more debt than any sitting president ever, discouraged his followers from valid public health policy, and encouraged hatred and division (still is doing that).
” Joe was the “big guy” who got millions of dollars in kickbacks from Hunter’s “business dealings” with China?” (why do you put question marks after statements, did you ever study English, the language here in the US?)
There is no evidence for that at all. It is simply another right wing baseless assumption. But Biden HAS gotten legislation passed that protects marriage equality. He passed the PACT act He Passed the CHIPS act. He passed the Inflation Reduction act (inflation has been decreasing for something like 16 months now). He passed the American Rescue Plan. We have seen the greatest job growth in this country in generations, right wingers who refused to vote for his infrastructure bill are now on their knees begging for money for projects. You right winger are so stupid you ignore all this as you are ordered to by the propaganda networks you watch. You sit there and drool over the fear porn and resentment porn you are fed!
dbmcvey
Descans isn’t a Trumper. Even worse, he’s a DeSantis shill.
dbmcvey
Hey Shaver, garages have locks. Bathrooms only lock from the inside.
decrans
Den sounds like a Biden press release. The irony: he accuses Paul Shaver over here of licking Trump’s ass. Maybe Den should remove his tongue from Biden’s saggy nutsack? Let me remind you that Biden sacrificed the working poor on food stamps as a political maneuver with the Republicans. And despite this maniacal “Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!” reprise from borderline-insane failed politician Claire McCasskill, 61% of lower-income people — those who earn no more than $40,000 a year — told Gallup their financial situations had deteriorated over the past year. That’s from NBC News, gang.
decrans
According to those who actually know such things, those in the same situation as Hunter (recovered addict for a few years, got rid of the gun after a few weeks, and so on) generally get the same deferred sentence as Hunter did. WHO?????????????????????????????
Cite sources. Otherwise, you look like a blathering idiot. And we already have abfab and Dave Matthews.
Den
You, the only blatherer here at the moment, made the original claim regarding the gun charge. YOU provide some reliable source, and I will take the time to find mine Don’t recall the date, but it was ex-federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner’s podcast. He was discussing both the gun possession and the tax charges. And he is a lot more credible source than anybody on FOX, OAN, NewsMax, the Daily Caller, Alex Jones, Dennis Prager, or any of the folks you are likely to listen to. I know you are lying, or (to be charitable) repeating the lies of others. I know the kind of bottomless disdain folks like you have for ethics and honesty. Pretty much everyone here knows it.
decrans
I don’t watch any of those channels. Maybe Fox News, but purely for The Five. It became more watchable than The View. Go out and talk to the Black people brought up on gun charges, then. See how far that Biden press release gets you.
decrans
You’re telling people about Fox News’s horrors, but then pivot with a quote from an MSNBC commentator. Do you listen to the words coming out of your mouth? How do you expect independent voters like me (the fastest growing demographic) to take you seriously? Sweet Baby Jesus, y’all. Real pieces of work.
ShaverC
Den, You’re eyes and ears are closed tight! I don’t care about Trump, who’s in the White House right now? Biden is polling so low that we just might get Orange Man back, isn’t that a scary thought?
dbmcvey
So Shaver and Jarod are here defending Fox News. That says it all.
Mister P
There is a lot we should do about the problem of drugs in America, but this little found bag of cocaine is not relevant.
abfab
Just say no.
ShaverC
Mister P, You would be freaking out if the drugs were found when Trump was President.
abfab
Just having this cretin as prez for 4 years freeked us out. shaves tell us all about your booty bumps with trump.
dbmcvey
Shaves, please, no one would freak if Trump had drugs. We’d all just think “well, that explains it.”
Also, you know the drugs were found in the cubbies where tourists and congresspeople leave their things, right. It wasn’t in the Oval Office.
Den
“You would be freaking out if the drugs were found when Trump was President.”
We would never have heard about it when Trump was in the WH. He would have taken it for himself or given it to Don Jr and his ghoulish girlfriend. Don’t tell me you’ve never wondered why both Trump and Don Jr sniffle like coke heads through their speeches; or why Don J’s blog posts have him wide eyed, sweating and slurring and barely able to construct a sentence like he’s had too much ‘blow’ or ‘crystal’?
If you haven’t you are deep in the cult.
ScottOnEarth
I’m sorry Graham had to subject himself to a Fox “news”cast for this article. Hopefully he’ll recover soon.
Den
“Also, you know the drugs were found in the cubbies where tourists and congresspeople leave their things, right. It wasn’t in the Oval Office.”
That was only in real newspapers, and legitimate networks and sites. The right wing sites implied really strongly that is was in an area that only government people would have access to. I was surprised that McEnany was forthright enough to admit that the Bidens were out of town the entire time. Early on News Max implied that Hunter might have stashed it there to pick up on his way out.
Kangol2
Who’s to say some right-wing nut who was on one of the tours didn’t plant the coke there? They’ve been trying to bring down Biden since Don the Con tried to extort Zelenskyy to smear the man, remember? Just scour the cameras and figure out who did it. I imagine there are fingerprints, a visual trail, etc.