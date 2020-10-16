Kayleigh McEnany whines about being “permanently” banned from Twitter for lying

Hey, remember when White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on her very first day on the job that she would never, ever lie to us? Well, obviously that was a big, fat lie. And now, her lying has gotten her temporarily banned from Twitter.

This week, McEnany accused the social media platform of holding a “gun to my head” after she posted a link to a bogus story about Joe Biden‘s son, Hunter.

Speaking to Fox News, McEnany, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, claimed she had been “permanently” banned from her personal account after sharing the wildly misleading tabloid article.

“It’s not a temporary blockage,” McEnany insisted. “When I log on to my Twitter account, it says I’m permanently banned!”

Kayleigh McEnany has been banned from twitter for spreading misinformation. You can make this permanent by voting for Biden. — Broke Boy (@thebr0keb0i) October 14, 2020

Except that McEnany wasn’t “permanently” banned. That was another lie.

The social media platform gave her the option of deleting the post and having access to her account restored.

“[They] essentially have me at gunpoint!” McEnany boasted to Fox News.

OK, let’s not be dramatic, Kayleigh.