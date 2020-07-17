Kayleigh McEnany’s White House “binder of lies” has leaked and it’s quite something

Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst offered a peek behind the curtain when he snapped a closeup of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s briefing binder of lies yesterday.
The photo shows all the labeled tabs McEnany uses to access the White House’s propaganda bullet points when
lying speaking to the press, offering a telling glimpse into the Trump administration’s real priorities.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany flips through the topic headings in her binder during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst #Reuters pic.twitter.com/8QFTgBKa06
— Jonathan Ernst (@j_ernst_DC) July 17, 2020
Some of the topics listed on the tabs include:
- LGBT
- Hate
- BLM
- Goya
- Lies
- Media
- Obama
- Mary
- Statues
- Masks
- Election
- Golf
- Wins
The rare photo has caused quite an eruption on Twitter…
She should just label the entire file “LIES.”
With a black sharpie.
— Heather 🌊 🎩 (@AMpplH8r) July 17, 2020
These are the tabs from @PressSec’s briefing book today. This is a physical manifestation of utter chaos and an inability to lead/focus.
That our government is spending time right now drafting up clever responses to GOYA, OBAMA, & GOLF is ABSURD. pic.twitter.com/dFxblDaGUp
— Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) July 16, 2020
No q?
Hmmm
— Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 17, 2020
All those tabs yet this coulda covered every one of them… pic.twitter.com/XYCIYTdP3S
— chunkyb (@chunkybmcoc) July 16, 2020
The next question should be “can you answer any question without looking for an answer in your prepackaged binder?”
— RDA (@RDAFreeThinker) July 17, 2020
This is sooo absurd. There’s even a tab for “absurd” in WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany binder.
🤣🤣🤣
I’d say you can file everything under that tab. https://t.co/NITTTtVHd8
— Angela in KY (@AngelaInKy502) July 17, 2020
This is the book you need to keep all the lies straight.
— J. Quinten 🎧🎙 (@TheRealJQuinten) July 17, 2020
Imagine everyday having to put a binder together to defend @realDonaldTrump‘s lies. This edition has tab attacks against @MaryLTrump & @LarryHogan Ms Trump wrote the tell-all book. Gov Hogan is married to a South Korean, a genre of humans that Trump hates. LGBT, too. @PressSec pic.twitter.com/iuEsNMuTqf
— Paul Chambers🌊📢🏥🤡 (@feedingtubepaul) July 17, 2020
tweeted before, I’ll tweet it again- she’s Binder Tab Barbie. all questions answered with prefab tabs and qanon generated answers
— Teutonic⚘Titwillow (@lilyvnshtp) July 16, 2020
When you need a binder like that and can’t answer any questions without reading directly from prepared statements, you might be working for a scandalous, criminal, authoritarian government or ill equipped to be a @PressSec
— MTW (@tech_mtw) July 17, 2020
Mediaite reports:
During her tenure, McEnany has developed a reputation for flipping open her briefing book after a particularly confrontational question and reading verbatim from pre-written responses, which often included canned attacks on the press or praise from allies.
Cue McEnany’s canned response feigning outrage about “invasion of privacy” in 3… 2… 1…
Related: Lori Lightfoot is all of us when she tells Kayleigh McEnany, “Hey Karen. Watch your mouth.”
3 Comments
WSnyder
Ya Know, I DID mention in a post about 2-3 weeks ago that the WH has to keep a Binder with their LIES and ‘Don’t Reuse Until….” dates because they just re-use the same playbooks over and over and over again.
So now there’s PROOF [see tab ‘Lies’].
Under Trump the WH Press Sec. can’t ever ‘wing it’ or take questions ‘on-the-fly’. That place is SO stuck in Lies they have to keep tabs on all the BS being flung about because they keep getting their wires and messaging crossed and screwed up. So you know she had this put together because you just can’t REMEMBER a multitude of LIES.
TRUTH is easy to remember. TRUTH is easy to fall back on. TRUTH is easy to talk about, no Binders necessary.
All Lies incur a Debt to the Truth and sooner or later that Debt is Paid [HBO – Chernobyl]. This book is the accounting for that Debt. November is when it will be called Due. We can expect it to be settled in 2021/22.
ThinkPlease
With all due respect (none, really, but…) everybody has one of those. Nobody can remember everything about every issue. My file folders are filled with information that I cannot stuff into my head because it’s already full of minutiae.
The difference is that an honest White House’s folders would be filled with honest information. This one is not, it’s filled with lies and smoke clouds.
Mack
Can we be honest here, nothing honest comes from the Trump’s administration. If you think there is, then you’ve watched too much Hannity or Limbaugh.