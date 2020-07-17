Kayleigh McEnany’s White House “binder of lies” has leaked and it’s quite something

Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst offered a peek behind the curtain when he snapped a closeup of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s briefing binder of lies yesterday.

The photo shows all the labeled tabs McEnany uses to access the White House’s propaganda bullet points when lying speaking to the press, offering a telling glimpse into the Trump administration’s real priorities.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany flips through the topic headings in her binder during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst #Reuters pic.twitter.com/8QFTgBKa06 — Jonathan Ernst (@j_ernst_DC) July 17, 2020

Some of the topics listed on the tabs include:

LGBT

Hate

BLM

Goya

Lies

Media

Obama

Mary

Statues

Masks

Election

Golf

Wins

The rare photo has caused quite an eruption on Twitter…

She should just label the entire file “LIES.”

With a black sharpie. — Heather 🌊 🎩 (@AMpplH8r) July 17, 2020

These are the tabs from @PressSec’s briefing book today. This is a physical manifestation of utter chaos and an inability to lead/focus. That our government is spending time right now drafting up clever responses to GOYA, OBAMA, & GOLF is ABSURD. pic.twitter.com/dFxblDaGUp — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) July 16, 2020

No q? Hmmm — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 17, 2020

All those tabs yet this coulda covered every one of them… pic.twitter.com/XYCIYTdP3S — chunkyb (@chunkybmcoc) July 16, 2020

The next question should be “can you answer any question without looking for an answer in your prepackaged binder?” — RDA (@RDAFreeThinker) July 17, 2020

This is sooo absurd. There’s even a tab for “absurd” in WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany binder.

🤣🤣🤣

I’d say you can file everything under that tab. https://t.co/NITTTtVHd8 — Angela in KY (@AngelaInKy502) July 17, 2020

This is the book you need to keep all the lies straight. — J. Quinten 🎧🎙 (@TheRealJQuinten) July 17, 2020

Imagine everyday having to put a binder together to defend @realDonaldTrump‘s lies. This edition has tab attacks against @MaryLTrump & @LarryHogan Ms Trump wrote the tell-all book. Gov Hogan is married to a South Korean, a genre of humans that Trump hates. LGBT, too. @PressSec pic.twitter.com/iuEsNMuTqf — Paul Chambers🌊📢🏥🤡 (@feedingtubepaul) July 17, 2020

tweeted before, I’ll tweet it again- she’s Binder Tab Barbie. all questions answered with prefab tabs and qanon generated answers — Teutonic⚘Titwillow (@lilyvnshtp) July 16, 2020

When you need a binder like that and can’t answer any questions without reading directly from prepared statements, you might be working for a scandalous, criminal, authoritarian government or ill equipped to be a @PressSec — MTW (@tech_mtw) July 17, 2020

Mediaite reports:

During her tenure, McEnany has developed a reputation for flipping open her briefing book after a particularly confrontational question and reading verbatim from pre-written responses, which often included canned attacks on the press or praise from allies.

Cue McEnany’s canned response feigning outrage about “invasion of privacy” in 3… 2… 1…

