busted!

Kayleigh McEnany’s White House “binder of lies” has leaked and it’s quite something

By

Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst offered a peek behind the curtain when he snapped a closeup of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s briefing binder of lies yesterday.

The photo shows all the labeled tabs McEnany uses to access the White House’s propaganda bullet points when lying speaking to the press, offering a telling glimpse into the Trump administration’s real priorities.

Some of the topics listed on the tabs include:

  • LGBT
  • Hate
  • BLM
  • Goya
  • Lies
  • Media
  • Obama
  • Mary
  • Statues
  • Masks
  • Election
  • Golf
  • Wins

The rare photo has caused quite an eruption on Twitter…

Mediaite reports:

During her tenure, McEnany has developed a reputation for flipping open her briefing book after a particularly confrontational question and reading verbatim from pre-written responses, which often included canned attacks on the press or praise from allies.

Cue McEnany’s canned response feigning outrage about “invasion of privacy” in 3… 2… 1…

