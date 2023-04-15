Keiynan Lonsdale’s paradise, Joey Zauzig’s spray tan, & Elliott Norris’ summer body

This week a new Grindr update sent Gay Twitter™ into a frenzy, Ts Madison blasted “Trans Judas” Caitlyn Jenner, and a vintage John Wayne moose knuckle made the rounds. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Daniel Jervis hit the beach.
Bryan Beal trained with a friend.
Shomari Francis peeled off his shirt.
Kevin McDonald got out of the pool.
Joey Zauzig showed off his spray tan.
Keegan Whicker took a break.
Mika gave post-show glow.
Maluma worked from home.
Max Ehrich sweat it out.
Elliott Norris got ready for summer.
Nathan Nuyts explored Jamaica.
Adrian Lopez went for a run.
Yasser Marta changed the oil.
Jae Fusz revealed his tan lines.
Patrick McDonald took his coffee outside.
Jaymes Vaughan hiked to the beach.
Jorik Hendrickx got some sun.
Keiynan Lonsdale stayed in Bali.
Nat Sakdatorn had the sauna to himself.
Braden Olexo found a waterfall.
And Omar Sharif Jr. celebrated Arab American Heritage Month.
