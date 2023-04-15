instastuds

Keiynan Lonsdale’s paradise, Joey Zauzig’s spray tan, & Elliott Norris’ summer body

By

This week a new Grindr update sent Gay Twitter™ into a frenzy, Ts Madison blasted “Trans Judas” Caitlyn Jenner, and a vintage John Wayne moose knuckle made the rounds. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Daniel Jervis hit the beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel Jervis OLY (@danieljervis1)

Bryan Beal trained with a friend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryan Beal, CSCS (@beal_thevibes)

Shomari Francis peeled off his shirt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shomari Francis (@shomarifrancis)

Kevin McDonald got out of the pool.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin McDonald (@yourfriendkevin_)

Joey Zauzig showed off his spray tan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joey Zauzig (@joeyzauzig)

Keegan Whicker took a break.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keegan Whicker (@klwhick)

Mika gave post-show glow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MIKA (@mikainstagram)

Maluma worked from home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Max Ehrich sweat it out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Max Ehrich (@maxehrich)

Elliott Norris got ready for summer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elliott Norris (@elliottnorris)

Nathan Nuyts explored Jamaica.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NATHAN (@nathannuyts)

Adrian Lopez went for a run.

Yasser Marta changed the oil.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasser Marta (@itsyassermarta)

Jae Fusz revealed his tan lines.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jaefusz (@jaefusz)

Patrick McDonald took his coffee outside.

Jaymes Vaughan hiked to the beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv)

Jorik Hendrickx got some sun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jorik Hendrickx (@jorik.hendrickx)

Keiynan Lonsdale stayed in Bali.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by keiynan (@keiynanlonsdale)

Nat Sakdatorn had the sauna to himself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nat Sakdatorn (@natsakdatorn)

Braden Olexo found a waterfall.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Braden Olexo (@brussellolexo)

And Omar Sharif Jr. celebrated Arab American Heritage Month.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by . (@omarsharifjr)