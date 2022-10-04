Keke Palmer might’ve just secured her biggest bag yet

The poster-child of “booked, busy, and bi” has decided it’s her turn to start doing the booking. With a team of Black creatives already assembled, Keke Palmer is assuming her place at the top of the ladder.

The star has paid her dues a good few times over; she made her big break at just 13 years old in Akeelah and the Bee, carried that momentum with beloved DCOM Jump In!, and has been hustling ever since.

After all that grinding, fans are elated to see her unveiling her most ambitious project yet: a full-scale digital television network of her own.

Welcome to KeyTV:

She reintroduces herself as Lauren Palmer and refers to “Keke” Palmer as “the brand I created 20 years ago,” before launching into the things she learned in her time as Keke.

“Most importantly I learned how to be a collaborator, and I want to share everything I learned with you,” she says. “All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other.”

The 29-year-old actress turned musician, director, and now network exec has already had a busy year. Her turn in Jordan Peele’s NOPE is generating Oscar buzz, and her voice work in Disney projects Lightyear and the Proud Family reboot are undoubtedly going to make for some nice residuals.

In a queerer bit of work, she filled the spot Megan Thee Stallion recently left on the Legendary judging panel for its third season. She came in with plenty of excitement, insightful critiques from years of performance, and the gall to go toe-to-toe with the Simon Cowell of ballroom, Law Roach.

Who could forget this legendary exchange (pun intended)?:

thee law roach hindi nakapalag kay keke palmer see women are always rightpic.twitter.com/pv3hKyYxVE — maryey (@heymaryey) June 3, 2022

Palmer was even recently recognized by TIME as one of the world’s biggest rising stars. Many noted that this was a wild thing to call someone who’s been making waves for the better part of two decades, but it’s still a cute profile.

With all of her contributions to the culture, folks are plenty proud to see her assume this new title.

The “good for her” sentiment is all but overflowing:

Keke Palmer has grown into a phenomenal woman. Forever proud of her. https://t.co/TiafVcO0ns — IG: @MilagroGramz (@MilagroGramz__) September 30, 2022

Yesss KeKe! — Try Me! (@DeJLoaf) September 30, 2022

Keke Palmer launching her own network called KeyTV is EXACTLY what I expect from her. I love it. — Jay Elaine | Creative (@realjayelaine) September 30, 2022

Alright Miss Keke ‘Keep a Bag’ Palmer! You ate THAT! pic.twitter.com/RfAh0GfmCM — Queen Jay (@QueenJay2017) September 30, 2022

Keke Palmer is actually a genius when you really sit down and look at her career path — Nicolas is in renaissance (@niggaolas) September 30, 2022

“All it takes is for one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors.” I love Keke so much ❤❤ — Writer Victor Yates (@writervicyates) September 30, 2022

IS THAT ANOTHER CHECK??? ANOTHER JOB??? pic.twitter.com/KTBOFCV3FY — Fine Zell (@youngzell3) September 30, 2022

from light year to nope to starting your own digital network. keke owns 2022. pic.twitter.com/3TUAqkrQDn — chu (@chuuzus) September 30, 2022

Keke Palmer is unstoppable. She will succeed in literally every possible way, victoriously. Period. https://t.co/lF2DfrmvJ0 — E for emotional over TLM trailer (he/they) ✨ (@byeewaldon) September 30, 2022

so proud of you ❤️❤️❤️ — Halle Berry (@halleberry) September 30, 2022

Check out her short and sweet introduction to KeyTV here: