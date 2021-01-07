Kellyanne Conway destroyed on Twitter for telling domestic terrorists she emboldened to “just stop”

As domestic terrorists breached the U.S. Capitol yesterday in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Kellyanne Conway took to Twitter to urge them to please “stop, just stop.”

“STOP. Just STOP. Peace. Law and Order. Safety for All,” the pro-Trump propagandist tweeted.

STOP. Just STOP. Peace. Law and Order. Safety for All — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 6, 2021

Conway followed that up with another tweet sharing an article about Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s office being ransacked by the MAGA militia she helped build during her years spent working for Donald Trump.

“This is not appropriate, not legal and not funny. Get out,” she wrote.

This is not appropriate, not legal and not funny. Get out. https://t.co/4RfWUNqlF3 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 6, 2021

There are sooooo many things we’d like to say right now, but perhaps it’s better if we let others do the speaking for us.

First, there’s Conway’s teenage daughter, Claudia, who posted this video to TikTok asking her mother how it feels to have failed at, frankly, everything.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED? Influencers react to historic attack by domestic terrorists to the US Capitol. Markiplier, James Charles, Charli D’Amelio and Lil Nas X posted about situation—in thread. Claudia Conway called out her mom former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway on TikTok. pic.twitter.com/1zpG6ATPxH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 7, 2021

Now let’s take a look at some of the responses to Conway’s tweet…

you helped do this. you will be held accountable but thanks for trying when it does not matter anymore. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/sc2QnbMh5s — REESUS PATRIOT™💙 (@ReesusP) January 6, 2021

finally someone helping — Faux Pelini (@FauxPelini) January 6, 2021

These are just alternative protests — VozWire (@VozWire) January 6, 2021

Woman who help light fire has thoughts. — Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) January 6, 2021

You made him too.

You own this too.

Too late.

Go away. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 6, 2021

Short memory. pic.twitter.com/0jkIwFb54L — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) January 6, 2021

How do you type with such bloody hands? — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 6, 2021

She’s apparently never read Frankenstein. This is their monster – and those monsters have a tendency of holding their creators accountable one way or another. — Mr. MacPhisto (@macphisto96) January 6, 2021

This is all as much your baby as young Claudia. You made this. — Caissie (@Caissie) January 6, 2021

It’s on you, boo — Lesley Carhart (@hacks4pancakes) January 6, 2021

You gathered the kindling, soaked it in gas, threw matches at it, and now you’re complaining about the fire. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) January 6, 2021

We see you pic.twitter.com/bejyncOyns — Laz, Lazarou Monkiest of Terrors 3.5%🏳️‍🌈 (@FrancisMaudeAdv) January 6, 2021

Our personal favorite is this response from Mary Trump…

Fuck off. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 6, 2021

