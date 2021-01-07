too little too late

Kellyanne Conway destroyed on Twitter for telling domestic terrorists she emboldened to “just stop”

By · 7 comments

As domestic terrorists breached the U.S. Capitol yesterday in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Kellyanne Conway took to Twitter to urge them to please “stop, just stop.”

“STOP. Just STOP. Peace. Law and Order. Safety for All,” the pro-Trump propagandist tweeted.

Conway followed that up with another tweet sharing an article about Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s office being ransacked by the MAGA militia she helped build during her years spent working for Donald Trump.

“This is not appropriate, not legal and not funny. Get out,” she wrote.

There are sooooo many things we’d like to say right now, but perhaps it’s better if we let others do the speaking for us.

First, there’s Conway’s teenage daughter, Claudia, who posted this video to TikTok asking her mother how it feels to have failed at, frankly, everything.

Now let’s take a look at some of the responses to Conway’s tweet…

Our personal favorite is this response from Mary Trump…

