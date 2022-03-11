Kellyanne Conway makes her dumbest claim yet and the Internet just can’t with her

Queen of accountability Kellyanne Conway, who coined the absurd term “alternative facts,” has lashed out at President Biden’s administration for having, of all things, “a fact problem.”

To recap, the former Donald Trump advisor was widely criticized shortly after Trump took office in 2017, after telling Chuck Todd on Meet the Press that then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s irrefutable lies weren’t falsehoods so much as “alternative facts.”

“Don’t be so overly dramatic about it, Chuck,” Conway said. “They’re saying it’s a falsehood and our press secretary, Sean Spicer, gave alternative facts to that.”

“Wait a minute,” Todd responded. “Alternative facts! Four of the five facts that he uttered were just not true. Alternative facts are not facts, they’re falsehoods.”

The Washington Post fact checkers eventually determined that “by the end of his term, Trump had accumulated 30,573 untruths during his presidency — averaging about 21 erroneous claims a day.”

Now Conway is calling out Biden for his “fact problem,” and there aren’t enough grains of salt in all the world’s diners and mines to take her latest complaints with.

Kellyanne claims Biden and Psaki have lost their credibility and says they have a fact problem pic.twitter.com/fXegv1sVKb — Acyn (@Acyn) March 11, 2022

In an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, Conway said current White House press secretary Jen Psaki and the entire administration have “lost credibility.”

“You know, Laura, I like to say Democrats don’t have — this administration doesn’t have a messaging problem, they have a fact problem,” Conway said without a lick of irony.

Here are the two clips side-by-side:

Kellyanne Conway: The Biden administration has a "fact problem." Also Kellyanne Conway: pic.twitter.com/J6hQI1u2TF — The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the soundbite didn’t go over so well:

We now cut live to a view of Kellyanne Conway, relaxing at home after lying her ass off. pic.twitter.com/gWozTKDF7e — Bernie's Forehead – #GloryToUkraine (@BernieForehead) March 11, 2022

Kellyanne Conway is one of the biggest liars in American History. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) March 11, 2022

Reminder, Kellyanne Conway is the one who came up with the fake "Bowling Green Massacre". — Amy Lynn???? (@AmyAThatcher) March 11, 2022

Kellyanne Conway apparently went on Fox News and accused President Biden and Jen Psaki of having a “fact problem”.

This may be the very definition of “chutzpah”. pic.twitter.com/cGcdhsqlMC — ?? I Wish Ignorance Was Painful ?? (@DustinBones6) March 11, 2022

During her time in the White House, Kellyanne Conway lied, misled, distorted, obfuscated, flip-flopped, lied about flip-flopping, flip-flopped about lying, fabricated, misinformed, misrepresented, unhinged her jaw and spewed lies like a fire hose, and fibbed. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) March 11, 2022

I almost forgot what a vile person Kellyanne is, thanks Faux News for reminding the whole universe. ? pic.twitter.com/q3L2b2NG0B — hey_joeb (@Hey_joeb) March 11, 2022

#kellyanne who is a duplicitous serial liar is seen leaving home, to claim that Biden has a “fact problem”. This coming from the mastermind who believes in “alternative facts”. pic.twitter.com/yjrAEhRRw4 — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) March 11, 2022

Kellyanne Conway, the fairy godmother of alternative facts, says that the Biden Administration has a "fact problem". Irony levels off the charts here. — Liam Collins ?? (@1Liam11) March 11, 2022