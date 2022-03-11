hypocrisy now

Kellyanne Conway makes her dumbest claim yet and the Internet just can’t with her

By

Queen of accountability Kellyanne Conway, who coined the absurd term “alternative facts,” has lashed out at President Biden’s administration for having, of all things, “a fact problem.”

To recap, the former Donald Trump advisor was widely criticized shortly after Trump took office in 2017, after telling Chuck Todd on Meet the Press that then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s irrefutable lies weren’t falsehoods so much as “alternative facts.”

“Don’t be so overly dramatic about it, Chuck,” Conway said. “They’re saying it’s a falsehood and our press secretary, Sean Spicer, gave alternative facts to that.”

Related: Kellyanne Conway announces new memoir and everyone on Twitter had the same response

“Wait a minute,” Todd responded. “Alternative facts! Four of the five facts that he uttered were just not true. Alternative facts are not facts, they’re falsehoods.”

The Washington Post fact checkers eventually determined that “by the end of his term, Trump had accumulated 30,573 untruths during his presidency — averaging about 21 erroneous claims a day.”

Now Conway is calling out Biden for his “fact problem,” and there aren’t enough grains of salt in all the world’s diners and mines to take her latest complaints with.

In an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, Conway said current White House press secretary Jen Psaki and the entire administration have “lost credibility.”

“You know, Laura, I like to say Democrats don’t have — this administration doesn’t have a messaging problem, they have a fact problem,” Conway said without a lick of irony.

Here are the two clips side-by-side:

Unsurprisingly, the soundbite didn’t go over so well: