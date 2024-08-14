There’s been a lot of chatter about Kellyanne Conway lately, especially as 78-year-old Donald Trump‘s campaign appears to be in a complete freefall.

Rumors have begun swirling that some of Trump’s closest family members, including wife Melania, son Eric, and daughter-in-law/aspiring country music star Lara Trump, have been urging for him to rehire Conway, who helped lead him to victory in 2016, which, BTW, remains the only election he’s ever won.

Tara Palmeri from the online magazine Puck reported last week that Trump’s family thinks his campaign needs “a familiar face amid a sea of relative newcomers,” and Conway is the just person for the job.

Because, ya know, everyone loves her!

Also, his current top advisers, Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, haven’t exactly been hitting it out of the park.

The campaign has been spiraling ever since Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket. Trump’s polling is also way, way down. And his running mate, JD Vance, is creeping everybody out with his weird antics.

Everyone is asking why JD Vance is against drag queens when he is one himself. pic.twitter.com/y9EWU8y8A1 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 13, 2024

57-year-old Conway seems open to working with her ex-boss again and has begun offering him free advice through appearances on Fox News.

Speaking to Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Monday, she urged the convicted felon to stop focusing on personal attacks against Harris, including calling her “dumb” and “crazy” and questioning her race. The insults aren’t landing the same way they did against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“The winning formula for President Trump is very plain to see,” she said. “It’s fewer insults, more insights, and that policy contrast.”

Conway then proceeded to flatter him by showering the septuagenarian with compliments and touting his record as president, albeit in her signature fact-free sort of way.

“He’s got that hunger, swagger, underdog, underestimated of 2016 back, Larry, and you overlay that with the four-year presidential record where we did have growth — we did have wage growth, we had low unemployment and the whole nine that you and I know,” she lied.

But it doesn’t seem Trump is particularly interested in taking Conway back, despite meeting with her for a brief photo opp in New Jersey earlier this month.

Quite the visit today with ?@realDonaldTrump? in #NJ. Bonus: the new blue #MAGA 45-47 hat from the man behind the movement. #winners pic.twitter.com/BIpmyZqyXz — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 2, 2024

Rumor has it, she’s still in the dog house with Don Jr. after she bad-mouthed Vance to Republicans in private and went around telling everyone Marco Rubio should be Trump’s VP pick. (“I’m not anti-Vance,” she later defended herself to The Bulwark. “I was pro-Rubio.”)

When asked about Conway returning to his campaign, Trump told the New York Times the other day that he’s “thrilled” with the job Wiles and LaCivita have been doing and questioned why he would ever replace them.

One person who definitely doesn’t want her to jump back on the Trump train is her own daughter, Claudia, who identifies as queer.

The 19-year-old told The Times earlier this summer that she “wouldn’t like” it if her mom worked for Trump again, which is understandable considering the last time she did it resulted in their family being completely torn apart.

Of course, with the election 82 days away, there’s a lot that could still happen.

The latest polling average from FiveThirtyEight finds Harris beating Trump by 2.7 points, leading 46.1% to his 43.4%. And with the DNC happening next week, she’s sure to see another boost in polling.

If Trump is going to bring back Conway in a Hail Mary attempt to save his campaign, he better do it before he falls completely outside the margin of error.