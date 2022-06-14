Kellyanne Conway’s book bombs with 93% sales drop and 50% markdown just three weeks after release

Despite being paid several million dollars for the manuscript, Kellyanne Conway‘s new memoir is officially a bookstore bomb just three weeks after its release.
Here’s The Deal saw a 93% drop in second week sales, moving roughly 9,000 copies, compared to 25,000 copies the week before, according to NPD Book Scan. Week three sales have not yet been reported, but are expected to be even worse.
Despite the fact that virtually nobody is buying what Kellyanne’s selling, the former White House propagandist is honoring her contract by continuing to do promotion anyway. This week, she sat down with Christian Broadcasting Network for a truly nauseating interview.
Speaking to CBN’s Jenna Browder, Conway once again admitted that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, despite his repeated claims to the contrary.
“I think people told Donald Trump he was going to win in a landslide–and frankly he should have, between his policy accomplishments, his Democratic opponents–there was so much working against him, though,” she said.
“He couldn’t do the rallies because of COVID, he couldn’t campaign the way he was used to, the way people loved to see him campaign and get out there and really mix it up with the folks.”
We’re pretty sure it’s not the fun rallies, or lack thereof, that cost Trump the election, but whatever.
When asked about her husband, George Conway, who was an outspoken critic of Trump throughout his failed one term presidency, Conway said his repeated attacks on her boss were “very tough.”
“It was very tough,” she explained. “Very tough on me. Tough on our kids. Tough on our loved ones. No one literally knew what was happening. They had never experienced anything like that. I certainly hadn’t.”
“He took a vow with me to love, honor, and cherish, and I think included in that is to try to support your spouse’s career.”
Never mind the vow she took to love, honor, cherish, and support him.
Things get especially gross a little later in the interview when Conway started talking about how God has a plan for her and that anyone who opposes her is basically opposing God.
“God had his hand in guiding everything and God had a plan for me from the very beginning so even when it looked like the road was bumpy or blockaded, that he had a plan for me,” she said.
“And I like to tell people now, particularly my own children, but really kids on college campuses, most of all, don’t forget in this woke, slanderous culture, that whoever God made, no man or woman can cancel.”
On the contrary, people seem to be doing a pretty good job canceling Kellyanne’s book. As of today, Here’s the Deal is #1,713 in Amazon’s Kindle store after being discounted 50%.
Watch Kellyanne’s nauseating CBN interview below. Or don’t.
16 Comments
Max
what does her husband see in her?
Harley
Generally people who are good looking in their 20s are dogs by the time the reach her age.
Creamsicle
Sunk cost fallacy. They’ve been together long enough that he doubts his ability to connect with someone else. Dating sucks, and it’s apparently worse than having a serial liar Nosferatu for a wife.
Covid Hermit
No, not everyone loves Donald Trump. One of my nieces said, when he left the White House, that he “should go live in the ocean and get eaten by a shark.” He lost (and he definitely DID lose) because of botching Covid and because too many people were tired of his crap.
Just.my.opinion
He lost because people realized that he never should have been elected. Intelligent people knew it from the beginning. He was a sorry excuse for a human being before running for President and he will always be a sorry excuse for a human being.
Heywood Jablowme
Saw her on Bill Maher’s show last Friday. She’s always obnoxious but damn, she outdid herself. Deflected ANY talk of the House hearings with “what about gas prices” (over & over & over!), and anytime she was asked how Republicans should regard Trump’s crimes, she said “I write about that in my book. Read my book!”
woodroad34
Yeah, and if you remember, Billl dolefully told everyone that she was booked several weeks ago and this was the first time she could come on the show. He really didn’t want her on because he knew she was going to pull her greatest hits and her motorcycle bar act there.
LeBlevsez
Trump lost enough support in suburbs to lose in 2020. Right-wing “intellectuals” got tired of shelling out money for the incoherent musings of bargain-basement politicos. And the evangelical Republican base usually won’t read a book that doesn’t include repeated use of the word ‘begat’.
Conservatives aren’t interested unless someone has fresh trumpstink on them. Sorry, Kellyanne.
Kangol2
Yet another religious hypocrite, who enabled a treasonous psychopath, Don the Con, to go on a four-year reign of disaster. She should be begging her “God” to forgive her for her lies, her calumny, her deceit, and her mistreatment of her daughter (as we all witnessed several years ago), family and the American people! She could do us all a favor by publicly telling her deranged former boss Don the Con to stop his election lies ASAP! He can resume telling them to the walls of his prison cell after he’s convicted of his multiple crimes!
[email protected]
I live in a small town in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.
People living in the woods out of town still have the traditional outhouse.
I cannot think of a better use for this waste of paper.
IanHunter
You are living in a place that sounds like the kind of place I would like to live.
IanHunter
Look for it at Dollar Tree or Goodwill.
Creamsicle
She waited about 3 years too long for cash in on a book deal. There have been so many “inside the Trump white house” books that nobody gives a crap any more.
We’ve already had all the rumors confirmed. There is no new ground for her to tread, unless she’s willing to provide specific evidence of criminal activity.
Go away Kellyanne. Nobody cares what you have to say. Your book is as tired as your face.
johncp56
Oh no just some alternate facts!, boo hoo Karma is a bitch served cold
Josh in OR
No one wants to spend money on a bunch of lies told by a professional liar?
Shocking.
I’ve been aware of this broom closet for a long time, well before Trump was every a twinkle oozing from the GQP’s brown eye, and she couldn’t tell the truth to save her life then neither. She has made a career out of her willingness to lie to the American people for money…and then has the audacity to try to say, “No, but you guys…THIS time I’m telling the truth! I’m not lying, prevaricating, misdirecting, obfuscating, redirecting or simply saying what I’m paid to say regardless of the question asked! THIS time!”
Kellyann Conartist, you have finally told one too many lies. Now please…show that you have even a SHRED of dignity and quietly go away forever, ok?
Den
Although books by reputable journalists on the trainwreck Trump administration have sold well, those penned (or ghost-penned) by his inner circle have almost all tanked. There are two reasons for this I think. First, his base does not read, so they would not have the patience to get through even a book by Conway, filled with adoration for her beloved Man-god. Even Trump’s picture book sold less than more weighty tomes by Obama and the Clintons.
Second, there simply aren’t enough right wingers out there. They like to call themselves the “silent majority” but laughingly they are neither. They’re way too loud, way too proud and not at all intellectually endowed!