Kellyanne Conway’s daughter continues to shade Ted Cruz and has turned it into a national pastime

Kellyanne Conway‘s daughter Claudia has distanced her public image from those of her parents a fair amount. Not only does she recognize that — she sympathizes!

Claudia noted in a quick tweet how great the divide is between who she is and what she does vs. what her parents must have foreseen for her. While her politics lean hard to the left, she’s a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and does plenty of things online that her parents may not have predicted.

One of those things just happens to be tearing up one of the nation’s most heinous republicans for fun.

She gets it:

u have to cut my parents some slack guys. imagine being so excited to have a baby and then it growing up to be a lesbian liberal who subtweets ted cruz for fun — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) March 17, 2023

She then amended her statement by subtweeting, “Wait, never mind, I wouldn’t even call myself a liberal.”

For those not in the know, a “subtweet” is when one tweets something (most often derogatory or inflammatory) without directly addressing the person it’s about.

As much as she sympathizes, her audience fully approves of her shady shoutouts to Cruz:

I would be so proud to subtweet Ted Cruz myself, and also produce a whole ‘nother human out of my uterus that does the same. Like I’m subtweeting him with my whole human body, sometimes by proxy. — Jen Dziura (@jendziura) March 18, 2023

Omg, I do the same thing to Ted Cruz on Facebook. He just makes it so easy — Glenna Gill (@GlennaKGill) March 17, 2023

Parents are just humans except for Ted Cruz 😉 — Cynthia (@GPS_Sarasota) March 17, 2023

We can be different ages…..come from different backgrounds….have different political viewpoints……but at LEAST we can all come together in our hatred of Ted Cruz ! — Shaun – ExGOP (it’s a cult) (@Shaunkirwin) March 17, 2023

Your parents love you, teen year skirmishes are typical, but I’m sure they want above all else for you to be healthy & happy. And I, a responsible adult, signed up for Twitter originally just so I could snark tweet Ted Cruz. He makes it so easy! — IWouldRatherBeReading (@DebbieStaplet15) March 18, 2023

Ted Cruz is a jack ass who deserves all the hate. Republicans even hate his ass — Principles First (@jmpacific) March 17, 2023

A near-universal experience.

Claudia’s subtweeting claims actually contrast slightly with her activity last week, when she addressed Cruz by name to poll whether other users thought he could take on the green M&M in a fight.

In a landslide, the survery said no:

who’s winning in a fight — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) March 14, 2023

Judging by the amount of trouble the messy Texas senator has with fighting his own comb, maybe he really couldn’t take down an M&M.

In reality, Claudia mostly keeps it fun, leaving her subtweeting to jokes and memes.

She also keeps her feed cute with her adorable corgis that she decks out in rainbow Pride merch:

Loving dogs dresses in cute rainbows and being mean to Ted Cruz makes for such a winning combination!