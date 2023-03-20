tex-mess

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter continues to shade Ted Cruz and has turned it into a national pastime

By
Claudia Conway and Ted Cruz.

Kellyanne Conway‘s daughter Claudia has distanced her public image from those of her parents a fair amount. Not only does she recognize that — she sympathizes!

Claudia noted in a quick tweet how great the divide is between who she is and what she does vs. what her parents must have foreseen for her. While her politics lean hard to the left, she’s a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and does plenty of things online that her parents may not have predicted.

One of those things just happens to be tearing up one of the nation’s most heinous republicans for fun.

She gets it:

She then amended her statement by subtweeting, “Wait, never mind, I wouldn’t even call myself a liberal.”

Related

“Bestselling author” Ted Cruz just made a very big announcement and literally nobody gives AF

Cruz appears to be laying down the groundwork for post political life should Texas continue its blue trajectory.

For those not in the know, a “subtweet” is when one tweets something (most often derogatory or inflammatory) without directly addressing the person it’s about.

As much as she sympathizes, her audience fully approves of her shady shoutouts to Cruz:

A near-universal experience.

Claudia’s subtweeting claims actually contrast slightly with her activity last week, when she addressed Cruz by name to poll whether other users thought he could take on the green M&M in a fight.

In a landslide, the survery said no:

Judging by the amount of trouble the messy Texas senator has with fighting his own comb, maybe he really couldn’t take down an M&M.

Related

Bad news for Ted Cruz as Dems appear to have found a rock solid challenger to snatch his U.S. Senate seat

Cruz is planning to crawl back for a third term while legislating for two-term senate limits.

In reality, Claudia mostly keeps it fun, leaving her subtweeting to jokes and memes.

She also keeps her feed cute with her adorable corgis that she decks out in rainbow Pride merch:

Loving dogs dresses in cute rainbows and being mean to Ted Cruz makes for such a winning combination!